Through the wire, to the limit, to the wall: the 5 best ethernet cables

All network connections operate wirelessly, or through cables. While Wi-Fi helps to minimize the chord clutter around our home and office, cable connections are usually faster and less prone to lag times. If you’re still using a Cat 5 cable, or simply want to upgrade your old Ethernet cables, there are many enhanced options to choose from. Here are five of the best Ethernet cables on the market.

Mediabridge Ethernet Patch Cable — Cat 5e Length: 50 feet

Warranty: 1-year warranty

Price: $10 While Cat 7 cables are capable of running up to 10 gigabits per second, opting for the latest connectivity is probably overkill for most households. Boasting speeds up to 1 Gbs, 5e is powerful enough for slower, older connections. Mediabridge’s 50-foot cable should be sufficient enough for most users, especially since it supports both Cat 6 and Cat 5e applications. Buy one now from: Amazon

AmazonBasics RJ45 Ethernet Patch Cable — Cat 6 Length: 25 feet

Warranty: 1-year warranty

Price: $5 When you’re trying to achieve a maximum of 10 Gbs operating speeds, cable length should not exceed 55 meters. With these parameters in mind, this Cat 6 cable is preferential for faster connections. Buy one now from: Amazon

Ethernet Cable 100 Feet Flat White with Sticky Cable Clips — Cat 6 Length: 100 feet

Warranty: Lifetime warranty

Price: $19 Flat cables are ideal when running Ethernet cables under carpet for connectivity between multiple rooms. Thankfully, Xinca’s offering boasts 100 feet of cable, allowing you to easily install Ethernet throughout your home. Buy one now from: Amazon

30FT Networking RJ45 Ethernet Patch Cable — Cat 5e Length: 30 feet

Price: $5 As previously mentioned, Cat 5e cables are more than capable of achieving 1 Gbs speeds. If this fits the bill for your household, this $5 cable will do the trick without breaking the bank. Buy one now from: Amazon