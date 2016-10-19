Our favorite gaming desktops make the latest consoles look pathetic

Finding the right gaming desktop can be a serious chore. Sorting through Amazon feedback, spec sheets, and parsing countless reviews for details relevant to your needs can be a massive headache, but we’re here to help.

It seems like we get new gaming desktops to review every week, and each one comes with its own quirks and eccentricities. Let’s be honest, the internals in all the top-of-the-line desktops are going to be remarkably similar.

When you’re buying a high-end gaming desktop you should be on the lookout for more than just raw performance. Any machine in the same price category will be capable of hitting similar benchmarks. What you’re really looking for in a long term solution is something with manageable quirks, features and eccentricities. You want a gaming desktop that reflects you and your needs, without compromising its horsepower.

Most of all, a gaming computer should be fun, so we’ve got the picks to keep the whole process from turning into a stressful mess.

Our pick

Why you should buy this: You’re in it for the long haul, you want the best gaming rig on the market, and you want to keep it up to date.

Who it’s for: Gamers who want a stylish jet engine on their desk

How much will it cost: $1,800 – $12,000, depending on specs

Why we picked the Origin Millennium

Unmitigated power, in a big bold package. That’s what you get with the Origin Millennium. It’s brash, brazen, and doesn’t pull any punches. If you want the best gaming desktop on the market, and a one with plenty of room inside, the Origin is the choice for you.

With stellar performance in most modern games at 1440p and ultra-high detail settings, the Origin Millennium leaves most of the competition in the dust no matter how you configure it. You can’t talk about the Millennium without discussing its appearance. All that power is wrapped up in a matte black case with glowing LEDs and carbon fiber details. It’s out there, and it’s not to everyone’s taste. But hold your judgment and take a look inside.

Inside that brash exterior lies the heart of a gaming desktop you can upgrade over and over. You can remove and replace any single component without moving anything else, it’s an under-appreciated feature but when you’re digging around trying to install a new GPU or a couple new sticks of RAM, that extra space really comes in handy.

Plus, you won’t have to dig into a rats nest of cables every time you want to upgrade it, or give the interior a quick cleaning.

The Origin Millennium is capable and powerful, and has all the features you need to keep it that way.

