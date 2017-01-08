CES 2017 may leave you wanting to upgrade your laptop, even if you don't need to

This year we’ve seen all kind of amazing new products shown off at CES, including a room-scale gaming experience without a VR headset, razor-thin HDTVs with unbelievably lifelike picture quality, and of course, drones and autonomous vehicles galore. But perhaps the most exciting things shown off at CES 2017 are new iterations of a device we all know and love: the good old fashioned laptop. Here’s the best.

Let’s start with the laptop that earned our Best in Show award for CES 2017. When you first lay eyes on the Samsung Chromebook Plus, it looks like any other laptop. But once you get your hands on it, it becomes something else entirely. This is a Chromebook that might replace your Windows laptop – and your Android tablet.

What sets the Samsung Chromebook Plus apart is its support for the Google Play store, and in fact, all Android apps. That’s right — this is the first laptop built with Android in mind from the very beginning. The versatile 2-in-1 features a built-in stylus with digitizer, full accelerometer support, and new context menus to bridge the gap between apps designed for mobile, and apps designed for laptops.

Add to that an immersive 2,400 x 1,600 display, a weight of less than 2.5 pounds, a keyboard that’s a joy to use, and it exceeds expectations set by its incredibly low price point of $449.

Under the hood, the Samsung Chromebook Plus features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage space, a 360-degree hinge, and a custom-built ARM hexa-core chip called the OP1. The Chromebook Pro features an Intel Core M3-6Y30 with a base clock of 900Mhz, though its pricing is announced.

