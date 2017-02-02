Edit, sign, append, and save with 9 of our favorite PDF editors

PDFs are popular among businesses and individuals attempting to go green and generally save on paper, as PDFs essentially cost nothing to produce and assure that documents will appear the same to anyone, anytime and anywhere. PDFs are also interactive, if desired, and can be partially or completely edited by peers. While often considered a resource hog, the PDF file format is popular because it’s ubiquitous and flexible.

As more people switch to using PDFs, the desire to edit and create them also grows. Having access to a reliable PDF editor and reader is as crucial as printers used to be, allowing users to edit text, make annotations, add images, and export files with relative ease.

However, like anything available online, the sheer volume of choices is confounding. We’ve taken the time to find the best PDF editors on the internet and locate the best paid — and free — programs. While most of these are compatible with just Windows, we’ll note when the program works with both Windows and MacOS.

The best premium PDF editors

It may seem silly to include premium PDF editors when there’s so much free software available at your fingertips. It’s a valid point, but freemium alternatives don’t boast useful tools like built-in merging, advanced annotation options, and an expanded font selection. The prices may seem steep at first glance, but the robust capability of the software clearly outweighs the cost if you’re an avid PDF user.