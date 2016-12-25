These great Windows apps will get you started with your new Windows 10 machine

If you are relatively new to Windows 10, or want to know everything that the operating system is capable of, Windows Central should be one of your first stops. The app provides ad-free viewing for all of Microsoft’s Windows 10 posts, reviews, and news, so you can easily keep up on the latest changes. It also gives you access to Windows forums, the latest recommended apps, YouTube videos from the Windows channel, and the ability to comment or ask questions. It’s a great way to make sure you don’t miss anything in the Windows world, especially if you enable article notifications.

Download now from:

Windows Store