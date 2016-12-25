These great Windows apps will get you started with your new Windows 10 machine

Are you looking for the best apps for your Windows computer or mobile device? We’ve rounded up the latest-and-greatest apps currently available for Windows machines, along with a few reasons as to why you should download them. So save some time, speed up your computer, protect your passwords, manage your media, and carry out a range of other actions with these lauded pieces of software.
If you are relatively new to Windows 10, or want to know everything that the operating system is capable of, Windows Central should be one of your first stops. The app provides ad-free viewing for all of Microsoft’s Windows 10 posts, reviews, and news, so you can easily keep up on the latest changes. It also gives you access to Windows forums, the latest recommended apps, YouTube videos from the Windows channel, and the ability to comment or ask questions. It’s a great way to make sure you don’t miss anything in the Windows world, especially if you enable article notifications.
This app is designed for those who need a Windows computer, but enjoy Google’s design and prefer to search with Google whenever possible. If your search habits have you using Google’s search engine more often than Edge or Bing, then you may want to download this app, just to have it handy.
