Corsair announces plans to launch its first complete PC, the One

Why it matters to you Corsair has traditionally focused on the custom builder, so the decision to launch a completely pre-built PC represents a very different strategy for the company.

PC enthusiasts know the Corsair brand because of the wide variety of products offered by the company, which spans from essential build components like memory modules and power supply units, to peripherals like mice and keyboards. Now, Corsair is preparing to launch its own pre-built PC.

The Corsair One will be the company’s first attempt at bringing a pre-configured PC build to market. However, the company has previously shipped similar products in its Bulldog line, a series of bare-bones computers that offer a basic framework that the user can customize with their own choice of components.

We don’t know much about the specs of the Corsair One, as its creators have yet to offer any detailed technical information. However, there are several pieces of evidence that indicate that the system will be aimed at gamers, according to a report from AnandTech.

First off, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that the Corsair One’s case design fits the gaming PC mold very well. It’s got the sleek lines, it’s got the accent lighting, and it’s got no shortage of ventilation on its side panels to make sure that its internal components can do their job without interruption.

Moreover, there’s a HDMI port on the front of the tower, which should make it easy to connect a virtual reality headset to the system. If that is the reason for it, we can infer that the Corsair One will at least exceed the minimum specs required to run VR content.

This would in turn suggest that the system won’t come cheap. Corsair has yet to announce how much the One will cost, or when it’s set to release, but all signs point to this rig being a premium model with a premium price tag.