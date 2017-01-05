Corsair unleashes new products for PC gamers, including a revamped Bulldog kit

During the CES 2017 convention in Las Vegas, Corsair introduced several new products for gamers including a new flagship mechanical keyboard, a new gaming mouse, a new Bulldog barebones PC, and new power supplies. Everything mentioned is available to purchase now, save for the mechanical keyboard which arrives in late January.

The K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

As stated, this is Corsair’s new flagship mechanical keyboard sporting the company’s trademark aircraft-grade anodized aluminum frame, making it capable of putting up with the brutal hammering associated with PC gaming. It comes packed with Cherry MX switches, allowing customers to choose between the low-travel Cherry MX RGB Speed switch, or go with tactile feedback using a Cherry MX RGB Brown switch.

The keyboard includes 8MB of local storage for housing custom key assignments, macros, and multi-layer reactive lighting profiles. The storage can save up to three profiles, which can be customized using the Corsair Utility Engine software. Additionally, the six dedicated macro keys are textured and contoured so that they are easily found in heated moments and easily avoided when not needed.

In addition to per-key dynamic multicolor backlighting, the new keyboard introduces LightEdge, a 19-zone light bar that stretches from one end of the keyboard to the other. According to Corsair, this bar can match the colors used with the keys, or illuminate separately. Some of the effects include a solid color, RGB waves, and a “menacing visor” of light (think Cylon).

Here is a list of additional features and specifications:

Colors: Black or Gunmetal

USB 2.0 pass-through port

Cherry MX RGB Speed or Cherry MX RGB Brown switches

Detachable, dual-sided soft-touch wrist rest

Dedicated volume and multimedia controls

Brightness buttons

100-percent anti-ghosting with full key rollover

Compatible with Corsair Utility Engine

Windows key lock mode

Includes FPS and MOBA keycap sets (textured and contoured)

Availability: Late January

Price: $200

Product page: http://www.corsair.com/en/landing/k95rgbplatinum

The Scimitar Pro RGB Gaming Mouse

Here is a mouse for right-handed PC gamers (lefties barely get any love) packing 12 mechanical buttons crammed into its left side. There are four columns of four buttons each, with the second and fourth columns sporting buttons with a textured surface. The peripheral even includes a light parked to the left of the multi-button area so gamers can easily target their thumb’s destination in the dark.

That said, the mouse is based on Corsair’s “Key Slider 12” side-button design. That means users can actually reposition the 12-button area by up to 8mm to provide the best tactical advantage. The mouse also provides onboard storage that includes three pre-configured, customizable profiles combining MOBA/MMO commands with standard keyboard shortcuts. Overall, there are 17 programmable buttons that can be configured using the Corsair Utility Engine software, making the Scimitar Pro RGB mouse perfect for MMO and MOBA gamers.

Powering this mouse is a 16,000 DPI optical sensor from Pixart (PMW3367). The sensor is capable of tracking down to 1 DPI steps, which can be configured through Corsair’s utility and adjusted on the fly using the two physical buttons on top of the mouse. The utility includes a surface calibration feature too so that users can optimize the mouse sensitivity for the desired playing surface.

Here’s a list of additional features and specs: