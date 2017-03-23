Corsair’s first prebuilt gaming PC — a small, potent powerhouse — now shipping

Why it matters to you If the Corsair One gaming PC is a success, expect to see the company field more prebuilt systems alongside its range of components.

Corsair’s first prebuilt PC, which was initially unveiled in February 2017, is now shipping. The robust Corsair One is a powerful system aimed squarely at gamers that combines plenty of horsepower under the hood with a slick, understated case design.

The Corsair One adopts a custom shallow-depth mini tower form factor, according to a report from AnandTech. However, its major internal components use standard PC form factors, with the majority being either existing parts manufactured by Corsair or special editions designed specifically for this system.

The standard version of the Corsair One boasts an Intel Core i7 7700 CPU, while the Corsair One Pro and its web-store-exclusive variant are fitted with an i7 7700K. Similarly, the standard model utilizes an air-cooled Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, with the other versions opt for a water-cooled MSI GeForce GTX 1080.

All three models feature 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, and a Mini-ITX motherboard that utilizes the Z270 chipset. All versions of the system use a custom edition of the Corsair SF600 power supply unit. The standard edition comes with 240GB of solid state drive storage and a 1TB hard disk drive, whereas the Pro model comes with a 480GB SSD and a 2TB HDD, and the web-exclusive variant boasts a 960GB SSD.

The case itself isn’t quite as flashy as other gamer-centric PCs out there. Its front face is accented with aqua blue lighting, which is single-color rather than RGB, so its hue can’t be changed by the user. However, it can be controlled via the Corsair Link application, or turned off entirely.

It seems that the Corsair One might not be particularly accommodating for users who plan to upgrade components down the line. The system has been assembled to use the available space as efficiently as possible, which makes it more difficult to work with than a standard build.

Corsair’s debut into prebuilt PCs carries a high price tag, with the standard model costing $1,799, the Pro version retailing for $2,199, and the Pro variant that’s exclusive to the company’s web store coming in at $2,299.