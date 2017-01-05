CyberPowerPC and Syber Gaming introduce new gaming desktops and VR-ready notebooks

It seems like every other CES 2017 announcement involves a new gaming system or accessory. If anyone ever thought that PC gaming was dead and that only mobile devices and consoles matter, this year’s selection of new PC gaming products should put those fears to rest.

The latest company to announce their upcoming gaming systems is CyberPower, which along with its Syber Gaming division is introducing a number of new and updated gaming PCs.

Syber XL-Series

First up is the Syber XL Series, which looks to focus on making sure that whether you choose a seventh-generation Intel Core, Intel Broadwell-E, or AMD Ryzen CPU, large cases with superior airflow will keep them cool. In addition to improved thermal management, the systems’ cases will support up to four GPUs, eight drives, and elaborate liquid cooling systems in customized systems that are checked by the company’s SyberLab technicians to make sure they’re correctly built and tested. The Syber XL Series machines will be shipping in the second quarter of 2017, and pricing will start at $999.