The Das Keyboard is making its official debut at CES next month after a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign that managed to raise over $580,000 from nearly 3,500 backers. And if you really want to ensure you get one as soon as they become officially available, you can pre-order a keyboard now for $229.

Article originally published in June 2016. Updated on 12-28-2016 by Lulu Chang: Added news of pre-order availability. 