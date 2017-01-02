Dell’s convertible XPS 13 notebook leaks ahead of CES 2017

With CES 2017 almost at hand, some information about Dell’s upcoming 2-in-1 XPS 13 notebook has been leaked. While it’s never clear how accidental any such leak is, it does mean we have some information on the convertible notebook ahead of its planned official unveiling.

The leak, or “leak,” in question appeared on Dell’s very own website, with the landing page for the convertible laptop showing an image of it in action, folding from standard laptop mode, through its stand mode, and into a flat tablet design. As WindowsCentral points out, the image shows what appears to be Dell’s InfiniteEdge display, which keeps the bezel size down and the entire device appears trim and slim.

Since the listing page for the new two-in-one doesn’t give us any details about what the new XPS 13 might contain or what features it may have, all we can do is speculate about its potential power and what it can do. However it seems likely to share the same hardware options as the recently updated XPS 13, which offer Intel 7th-generation, Kaby Lake processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and near 4K resolution displays.

It may be that there are some changes to accommodate the more functional hinge design of a convertible XPS 13, but we would expect the hardware choices to be roughly the same. We may see some measure of biometric authentication, as there are suggestions that will show up in other XPS models at CES this week, but we will have to wait and see.

Indeed it may be toward the end of this week before we know the full details about the new 2-in-1 XPS 13 laptop, but it looks like an enticing piece of equipment, and we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on it.