If you want Windows Hello, then cancel your new Dell XPS 15 pre-order

Why it matters to you If you want Windows 10 Hello support on your new Dell XPS 15, then you'll want to wait until February to place your order, and add the fingerprint option.

CES 2017 brought a number of new and updated notebooks, with Intel’s seventh-generation CPUs and Nvidia’s Pascal graphics architecture making their way into the mainstream. One of the most anticipated machines is the update to Dell’s XPS 15 workstation, which was officially announced after a brief unintentional outing on Dell’s website.

The new Dell XPS 15 features up to Intel’s quad-core Core i7-7700HQ CPU, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, and up to 32GB RAM, making it a powerful mobile workstation. There’s been some confusion, however, as to whether Dell was jumping on the Windows Hello password-less login bandwagon, and that’s now been clarified, as Windows Central reports.

Many new notebooks feature Windows Hello, which allows users to securely log into their Windows 10 PCs with one form of biometric sensor or another. One of the more popular is facial recognition scanners, which use infrared scanners to make sure the person who’s looking at the screen is an authorized user. Another is the time-tested fingerprint scanner, which allows a user to swipe a finger and log in via Windows Hello.

When news of Dell’s updated XPS 15 first broke, it appeared that it would include a fingerprint scanner supporting Windows Hello. Looking at the current product listings on Dell’s web site, however, which show models shipping in early February 2017, you won’t find a fingerprint scanner anywhere.

Apparently, the reason is relatively simple: A fingerprint scanner option is coming, but it’s not yet been made available on currently configurable systems. According to Dell, “Folks should see configurations for XPS 15 on Dell.com get updated to include the fingerprint reader option during the first week of February.”

What that means is that if you want an XPS 15 with Windows Hello support, then you’ll want to wait until the new configuration options are available. If you order a machine today, then it will not have a fingerprint scanner, and you’ll be unable to add one without going to an external third-party option. If you’re already pre-ordered a new XPS 15, then you’ll want to get with Dell and cancel your order.