Rise of HDR and 4K on display in the top 5 monitors at CES 2017

While displays aren’t as glamorous or exciting as new CPUs, GPUs, virtual reality (VR) gaming, and augmented reality (AR) systems, they’re nevertheless the things that we stare at the most when using our PCs. Displays therefore probably have the most impact on the overall computing experience.

If CES 2017 has accomplished nothing else, it’s at least brought to light a number of new products that demonstrate just how seriously manufacturers are taking displays. We’re going to highlight the five examples that best demonstrate just how much better displays are becoming, with higher 4K resolutions, high dynamic range (HDR), and a wider color gamut ensuring that what we are staring at all day is as pleasant as possible.

Dell Ultrathin 27

First up is Dell’s new S2718D Ultrathin 27 display, which it bills as the “world’s overall thinnest monitor.” The 27-inch IPS display uses the same InfinityEdge concept as Dell’s popular XPS 13 and XPS 15 notebooks to pack a larger screen into a smaller overall footprint. And, Dell does it all while also providing a display with excellent specifications.

The Ultrathin 27 sports a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, up to 400 nits of brightness, and 98 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut. A wide 178-degree viewing angle makes it a great option for sharing, and its QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution ensures a sharp image. Finally, the display also features the increasingly common HDR feature for impressively bright colors.

Dell is making sure it’s supporting the latest connectivity trends as well with the USB Type-C connection that supports power, audio, and video in a single cable. The rear of the stand houses a cable organizer to keep things uncluttered.

The Dell Ultrathin 27 will retail for $700, and the company hasn’t yet provided information on when the new display will hit the market.