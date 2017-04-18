Eizo’s 31.1-inch DCI-4K display is perfect for video and film professionals

Why it matters to you If you're a video and film professional who needs DCI-4K support and the best HDR around, then Eizo's newest monitor is for you.

The PC monitor market has produced some quality products lately, with a number of new technologies like 4K resolutions and high dynamic range (HDR) grabbing much of the limelight. That does not mean there is no room for improvement, however, as merely including a buzzword technology does not guarantee the best image quality.

Eizo would likely agree with that, given the company’s focus on producing high-performance displays. It has taken things to a new level, however, with the new ColorEdge Prominence CG3145 monitor that offers the qualities needed for a truly professional post-production workflow.

First up in the CG3145‘s specs list is its DCI-4K support, which offers 4,096 x 2,160 resolution in a 31.1-inch display that meets the needs of film and video professionals. In addition, Eizo upped the ante with high brightness hitting 1,000 nits and offering the world’s first LCD monitor to offer 1,000,000:1 contrast ration and deep, true blacks.

Next up is the monitor’s HDR support, with Eizo avoiding the Auto Brightness Limiter (ABL) and local dimming methods used by other HDR displays and creating a “true” HDR experience. ABL is used in OLED monitors to extend their lifespans, but it can limit a monitor’s ability to show light scenes while maintaining full tonal range. Local dimming adjusts brightness by display sections, which can result in a “halo” effect when an on-screen object falls outside the backlit area.

Further, the ColorEdge Prominence CG3145 utilizes two gamma curves to create HDR video, hybrid log-gamma (HLG) and perceptual quantization (PQ). HLF is optimized for live television broadcasting, while PQ matches human vision in terms of color and light perception. Between the two gamma curves, the CG3146 is designed for the best film, streaming, and other video content experiences.

Other specifications include a wide color gamut with support for 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. Smooth gradations are provided by a 10-bit display generated from a 24-bit look-up table. The included light shielding helps video professional isolate their content during production. Finally, the CG3145 supports a wide range of video formats via HDMI supporting 10-bit 4:2:2 at 50/60p, and DisplayPort with support for 10-bit 4:4:4 at 50/60p.

Eizo has not yet released pricing for the ColorEdge Prominence CG3145, although availability is set for late 2017. Anyone interested in seeing the monitor in person can visit Eizo’s booth at the National Association of Broadcasters Show 2017 in Las Vegas from April 24 to 27.