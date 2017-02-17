Elsa delivers the first single-slot GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, but only in Japan

Why it matters to you If you have a really small PC that can only fit a single-slot graphics card, then Elsa gives you some hope with its newest GeForce GTX 1050 Ti.

Nvidia’s Pascal GPU architecture spawned some excellent graphics cards, from the low-end GeForce GTX 1050 that can fit in a small PC and sips power from the motherboard to the high-end GeForce GTX 1080 that rips through every modern gaming and virtual reality title. While Nvidia’s newest GPUs can be used in a host of different systems, there have been a few holes to plug.

One specific form factor where the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti can’t fit, for example, are space-constrained PC cases where only a single-slot graphics card will comfortably fit. That is all changing, as Elsa announced a new GTX 1050 Ti card that can squeeze into a single slot, Anandtech reports.

The Elsa GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB SP fits into such a tight space by compacting its cooling system. The card uses a fairly typical fan and aluminum heatsink. The Elsa GTX 1050 Ti is also a 75-watt card, meaning it doesn’t need any additional power supply than what can be pulled from its PCIe slot.

In terms of other specifications, the ELSA GTX 1050 Ti offers three display connectors, including HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4, and dual-link DVI-D. That means it should work well with just about any modern single-monitor setup and support up to three displays with perhaps a few adapters. The GPU is a GP107 with 768 stream processors, 48 texture units, and 32 ROPs, clocked at 1,290MHz base speed and boosted up to 1,392MHz. That means it’s a full GTX 1050 Ti implementation, with 4GB of GDDR5 video memory.

Elsa will be shipping the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB SP in Japan on February 24. There is no word yet on pricing and the company hasn’t announced it for any other countries. As Anandtech notes, you will be able to buy the card from Amazon Japan, but you will pay a little more given the import taxes and presumably support might be a bit spotty. It is likely that other manufacturers will also make single-slot GTX 1050 Ti solutions, but until then, we are left hoping that Elsa decides to expand the card’s availability.