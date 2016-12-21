Congressional report on encryption calls backdoors a dangerous ‘overreaction’

Strong encryption just scored a win, with the release of a Congressional report that states unequivocally that legally mandated backdoors would do more harm than good. Echoing the findings of the European ENISA committee in early December, the U.S. Congressional report found that compromising consumer access to encryption would not only put citizens at risk but could seriously jeopardize national security.

The bipartisan Congressional committee was formed in response to the very public feud between the FBI and Apple over access to the San Bernardino, California shooter’s iPhone. Comprised of lawmakers from the Energy and Commerce Committee and the Judiciary Committee, the Encryption Working Group met with tech leaders, intelligence personnel, and law enforcement agencies to fully investigate the issue.

More: FBI offers to unlock phones for local law enforcement agencies

“Encryption is inexorably tied to our national interests. It is a safeguard for our personal secrets and economic prosperity. It helps to prevent crime and protect national security,” the report reads. “The potential consequences of inaction — or overreaction — are too important to allow historical or ideological perspectives to stand in the way of progress.”

The findings, released in full on December 21, acknowledge the difficulties local and federal law enforcement agencies experience when it comes to so-called “data-at-rest,” the data on your cell phone for instance. When data is moving from one place to another, law enforcement agencies have a number of interception techniques available to them, but once that data comes to rest on a device, it can be tough to get to — particularly if the device is encrypted by default, as is the iPhone.

More: Facebook Messenger’s end-to-end encrypted feature is now available to everyone

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies discussed their concerns with the Encryption Working Group, but the bipartisan consensus was clear: compromising encryption compromises security for everyone. If government-mandated backdoors in consumer electronics became a reality, the committee claimed, criminals would simply find ways to subvert those backdoors and either remove them from their devices, or use them to exploit otherwise well-protected consumer-grade computer systems.

The committee found common ground in its support for strong encryption, but also stated that the discussion is far from over. Questions remain, the report says, regarding the relationship between constitutional protections and our personal devices and metadata.