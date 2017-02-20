This Flter device promises to protect you from the internet’s prying eyes

Why it matters to you Online privacy and security is more important than ever and this device might keep you safe with minimal effort.

We’re all aware of the importance of online privacy and security, but not all of us make the effort to protect ourselves and our information. Why? Because it can seem so damn difficult.

A new company wants to simplify security with Flter, an unassuming network device that they claim will “filter” the internet. It launched a Kickstarter campaign to garner support.

“We found that there is a bit of a learning curve when it comes to protecting your online privacy,” Peter DiPreta, Flter founder, told Digital Trends. “We created Flter to provide essential privacy services with a very user-friendly interface. Our goal was to offer a privacy and security solution that everyone could use, regardless of their technical abilities.”

Flter offers three privacy and security features bundled into one. First, the device provides a VPN connection to encrypt home network traffic, allowing users to connect to their own VPN or use one provided by the company. Access to the Tor network helps keep online activity anonymous. Lastly, the device keeps malware and ads at bay. None of these features is unique — in fact, many of us already have them covered on our computers and smartphones — but the bundled setup is designed for extreme convenience.

“There are alternatives to providing network-wide VPN protection in your home, but it is much more hands-on and very easy to mess up,” DiPreta said. “Those alternatives also don’t offer the flexibility Flter does with Tor integration and active web protection.”

Trust is a big concern with any VPN service and Flter is no different. You are, after all, only as secure as your provider. The company said this is part of the reason why it implemented Tor support, for the additional layer of protection.

Flter seems like a promising product for people who have a tough time wrapping their head around online security, and it’s garnered a lot of support on Kickstarter. With a few weeks left in the campaign, nearly 400 backers have pledged almost $60,000. The devices are available with one year of VPN service for $100.

However, Flter’s claims have yet to be independently verified. The company has performed its own in-house penetration testing (a type of test that looks for security weaknesses in a computer system) but will wait until the campaign has ended to run and publish third-party testing.