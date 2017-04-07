G.Skill’s new Trident Z RGB modules ramp up the speed of DDR4 memory

Why it matters to you If you're building a new PC using Intel's latest chipsets, then you might want to wait for G.Skill's latest DDR4 memory.

The next wave in PC memory, DDR5, is set to be introduced in 2018 with significantly improved performance. In the meantime, PC builders and buyers will need to settle with today’s fastest option, DDR4 RAM and, fortunately, memory makers are not standing still in terms of making that specification perform the best it can.

One example is G.Skill, which is introducing some high-capacity memory hitting some blisteringly fast clock speeds and offering up some RGB lighting for a customizable aesthetic. Specifically, the company is releasing new ultra-high capacity Trident Z RGB DDR4 memory kits utilizing 16GB modules and designed for Intel X99 and Z270 chipsets.

First, Trident Z RGB modules are available in sets of eight for PCs utilizing the Z99 chipset, allowing for 64GB (8 x 8GB) and 128GB (8 x 16GB) configurations. The modules will run at DDR4-3,466MHz (CL16-18-18-38) with 8GB x 8 and at DDR4-3,333MHz (CL16-18-18-38) with 16GB x 8.

Next, performance will reach even higher levels with Intel Z270 systems, albeit with slightly lower capacity. When configured with two 16GB modules, the resulting 32GB RAM will operate at DDR4-3,866MHz (CL18-18-38).

Both sets of DDR4 modules will support G.Skill’s RGB lighting effects, with a dedicated lighting control application for complete customizability. XMP 2.0 support will also be provided for stress-free overclocking.

The following table provides a full list of the new parts and their complete specifications. The line’s frequencies will range from 2,400MHz up to 3,866MHz, in a variety of configurations providing for a wide range of capacities up to a full 128GB of very fast RAM.

G.Skill will be releasing the new Trident Z RGP memory kits in May and has not yet provided full pricing information. Each module will be covered by the company’s limited lifetime warranty to provide buyers with a sense of security to go along with the dramatic increase in performance and capacity.