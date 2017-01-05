Henge Docks announces new solutions for limited MacBook Pro connectivity

Notebook docking solutions have been popular forever. If you use a notebook as your primary system, then you’ve likely experienced the frustration of unplugging multiple cables when you’re in a hurry to head out the door.

The 2016 MacBook Pro compounds this problem, given the relative dearth of ports and a reliance on USB Type-C connections that require dongles for just about every legacy device. A number of companies are introducing solutions to this problem, and Henge Docks one of them, with a new line of docking stations that aim to make unplugging your MacBook Pro and running out the door a much less frustrating affair.

In addition, Henge Docks has entered into a partnership with Apple to become a part of Apple’s Authorized Business Solution Provider (ABSP) program. That means that Henge Docks can now sell MacBook Pros in bundles with their docking solutions, with savings up to $150. Henge Docks CEO Matthew Vroom said, “This partnership, coupled with the new products we are launching, allows us to offer our customers a complete workstation setup in one convenient spot, and at a discounted price. It’s an honor that we were selected for this program after having worked so hard to build products designed to complement and enhance the Apple user experience.”

Tethered Docking Station

The first of the new docking solutions from Henge Docks is the Tethered Dock, which matches the MacBook Pro’s design in a separate wedge that can be used alone or to prop the notebook up at a more comfortable angle. The Tethered Dock connects to the MacBook Pro via a single USB Type-C or Thunderbolt 3 port, depending on the model, and provides power to the notebook via the dock’s 85-watt power supply, while also providing access to the dock’s copious connections.

Speaking of those connections, the Tethered Dock offers a fairly comprehensive selection. Here’s a list:

3 x USB 3.0 ports

1 x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 3

2 x mini-DisplayPorts

Gigabit Ethernet port

Audio port

SD card reader

The Tethered Dock is made with a solid metal chassis that closely matches the MacBook Air’s aesthetic. Henge Dock plans to ship the Tethered Dock in March 2017 at a retail price of $199.