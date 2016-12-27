Inbox full of spam? Here’s how to block messages on Gmail

Email is a useful tool for people in the modern world, but as with physical mail, there is nothing more annoying than unwanted messages. The ease of sending emails means your inbox can quickly fill up with spam, phishing attempts, creepy responses to personal ads, and other unwanted messages. Gmail users who want to shut out all this noise will be pleased to know they can with just a couple clicks. Here’s how.

If you are on a computer

First, go to your Gmail Inbox and open the email from the sender that you want to block.

In the upper-right corner of the email — on the same horizontal plane as the sender’s name and address — is an arrow. Click on it to open a drop-down menu.

From this menu, select Block [sender’s name].

Now, any messages they send will automatically be directed to your spam folder. If you want to unblock someone, you can open the drop-down menu and select Unblock [sender’s name]. That’s it!

If you are on a smartphone

The process works the same on smartphones, although the interface looks slightly different.

Open the email from the sender you want to block.

In the upper-right corner, there will be a button marked with three vertical dots. Select this to open a drop-down menu.

Next choose Block [sender’s name]. You’ll now no longer receive messages from the email address in question!