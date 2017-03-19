How to remove Internet Explorer or, at least, disable it

Now that Microsoft Edge has officially replaced Internet Explorer in Windows 10, even the most stubborn among us are prepared to make the switch. And with support dropped for IE, there’s really no reason to even keep the unsupported software on your computer — no, not even for your grandma — because IE is now a security risk due to new malware.

Bottom line: If your Windows 10 system came with Internet Explorer, it’s time to get rid of it. However, for various reasons, Microsoft doesn’t let you fully uninstall the browser. Fortunately, it does allow you to disable it and all the effects it may have on your operating system, which essentially puts it out of commission. Here, we’ll show you exactly how to do it!

Before you begin…

If you’ve used Internet Explorer in your OS in the past, consider if it has any valuable information that you may want to record or copy before disabling it. Do you have any links saved in your favorites, or other important notes connected to the browser? Take a look, think back a few years, and note what you want to keep. You can’t exactly “back up” browser preferences, but you can copy your favorite links to Edge.

Also, keep in mind that apps and plugins connected to Internet Explorer will stop working properly if it’s disabled. Again, enough time has passed since IE was a viable option, so this probably isn’t a concern, but you may have some older apps that will experience difficulties, especially if they haven’t been updated recently. In other words, it’s a good idea to ensure automatic updates are turned on and everything has been fully updated before you disable IE.