How to install Microsoft Edge Extensions

While Microsoft Edge has now supported extensions for months, the number of extensions remains relatively limited in comparison to the competition. Nonetheless, there are several useful offerings currently available. How does one go about installing these extensions in Microsoft Edge? Check out the step-by-step instructions below for all the details.

Step 1

The first step is a rather obvious one: Launch Microsoft Edge. You will notice an ellipses in the upper-right corner of the browser window. Click the icon, which will open a drop-down menu. Then, click Extensions in the resulting menu to open the Extensions window.

Step 2

Here, you can see which (if any) extensions you’ve previously installed, and access their respective settings. In order to find new extensions to install, you’ll need to download them from the Windows Store. You can browse all available extensions by clicking the blue Get extensions from the Store link.

Step 3

Once you’ve launched the Windows Store, you should see a list of all available extensions for Microsoft Edge. Scroll through, and find whichever app you’d like to install. Once you’ve picked one, click its icon, which will open up the extension’s page. If it’s available as a free download, you can click the blue Free button to begin installation; if it’s paid, the button will list the download price. Either way, Windows will notify you once the extension has been downloaded and installed successfully.

Step 4

If you wish to locate an extension in your browser’s navigation bar, you’ll need to enable this separately — and it only works for certain extensions. To do so, click the ellipses in the upper-right corner to open the extensions window again, and select Extensions. Then, click the settings icon for the extension in question and toggle Show button next to address bar so that it is set to on. If you wish to hide any extensions, you can do so in the same way — just make sure the option is set to off instead of on.

Conclusion

Edge extensions can significantly enhance your browser’s functionality, while letting you clip webpages to OneNote, block ads, send webpages to Pocket, and carry out a host other useful actions. As previously mentioned, Microsoft’s browser is also gaining new extensions with every passing day. They’re developed in a similar way to Chrome extensions, and so as Edge gains market share, it’s likely that more developers will begin porting their extensions. In the meantime, keep checking the Windows Store for your favorite extension, and don’t hesitate to ask the developer when their Edge extension will arrive.