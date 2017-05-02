Lock your Mac instantly, or automatically, with these tips

A lock screen requires you to enter a password or code to resume using the computer. While Apple’s mobile devices offer plenty of lock screen options, Macs tend to stay away from the subject (unlike the new Microsoft computers, which are more lock-oriented). A Mac will lock down automatically if you close the lid, but figuring out how to lock it when you’re stepping away for a moment isn’t as intuitive as you’d think.

Fortunately, there are ways to enable your lock screen and control it with shortcuts and commands. Don’t worry about stepping away from your Mac ever again! Just follow our guide and set up some better security.

Set a password lock

Some Mac devices don’t automatically lock when you put them to sleep. All someone has to do is tap a key, and the computer will pop back on again. This can be a problem if you don’t regularly log out but still want to protect your data! To solve the problem, you have to turn your sleep screen into a lock screen. Fortunately, this is an easy change to make—here’s what to do.

Start by going to System Preferences. You can either search for it, or go to your Apple Menu and select the gear icon. From here select Security & Privacy. When this window opens, make sure that you are in the General section, which should be the first tab. The first section in General is all about your passwords. You will see several checkboxes that can be checked here. The first option says “Require password after sleep or screen saver begins.” Choose this option. There’s a dropdown menu that allows you to choose when the lock function engages, anywhere from a few seconds to 8 hours. Choose the option that makes the most sense for you—for example, if your screensaver frequently comes on while you’re thinking, you may want the lock screen to wait several seconds before engaging. If you want an immediate lock screen, then choose the “Immediately” option. There you go!

Two final things to note here. First, since this lock also affects screensavers, you may want to pay a visit to your screensaver settings and make sure that they are acceptable with the knowledge that you will have to type in your password every time it turns on. Second, if you try to make any other changes to your passwords, including changing the time or turn the lock screen off, you’ll need to input the password. Only try this if you know the password for the profile that you’re on.

Use shortcuts

Now you’ve turned on the lock screen for your computer! But do you want to make things even easier? There are shortcuts that can help out if you don’t want to manually put your Mac to sleep every time you leave it. This can be handy if you are jumping up to run to the bathroom but still want to be safe (and you don’t have a MacBook where you can just shut the lid down).

The shortcut for putting your Mac to sleep is Control, Shift, and the Power Button or the Media Eject button—the third key can vary based on keyboard design or preference. Hold these three keys down, and your computer will immediately slip into its sleep state.

If you like this shortcut, practice it a bit and start using it when you get up. But be careful! Other similar shortcuts will automatically quit all your apps or shut down your Mac. You don’t want your fingers to slip and find out you just lost work.

Download an app

This step is totally optional, but it may be a useful addition for many Mac users. If you read the last section and thought, “Oh great, I hate keyboard shortcuts. I can never remember them and I’d rather just use a mouse anyway,” then this option is for you!

Use this link to review and download Lock Me Now. This is an older app, but it should still work on new MacOS systems. The app provides a number of ways to lock your Mac, including a status bar icon that you can click for immediate locking. There are even more advanced options, like linking your computer to your iPhone and automatically locking it whenever your iPhone gets a certain distance from your Mac, or locking whenever you disconnect an Apple device from your computer. Basically, it provides a lot more choice for locking, and if you’re nitpicky about this subject, there’s no better solution around.

Lock individual documents

If you are seriously worried about someone messing with your work, you can go a step further and lock individual documents. Right click on any specific document, and choose Get Info. This will bring up a window with a number of options for changing the document. If you want to make it read-only, select Locked. If you want to lock an open document, right click the document title at the top of the window instead. If you want to change permissions, go to Share & Permissions and choose which profiles can change the document. There are other ways to protect documents, but this is one of the simplest if you are short on time.