Is your Chromebook ill? A simple reset can fix its woes

Chromebooks are tricky things. They’re built from the ground up to be portable, fast, and dead-simple to use. For the most part, they succeed, but like any computer, sometimes things go wrong.

When your PC goes haywire and you need to start over, it’s a huge pain. You need to reformat hard disks, reinstall operating systems, and perform all sorts of laborious setup tasks. Luckily, it’s a bit easier to clean house with a Chromebook. There are a number of options available, which allow you to quickly reset your settings or perform a thorough “powerwash” that will scour your Chromebook for any problematic or malicious software, while leaving little behind in its wake. Let’s get started!

Reset Settings to remove customization

This option for resetting your Chromebook will remove any customization you’ve made to your device — background image, display resolution, homepage, themes, et cetera — and disable any extensions you’ve installed. It’s a good option if you’re sure you want to continue using your Chromebook with your Google account, but want to remove some of the clutter or try to fix a nagging problem.

Michael Crider/Digital Trends

Begin by opening the Settings menu. Click the clock area, then click Settings. Scroll down to the bottom of the menu and click Show advanced settings, then scroll down again. Click the button marked Reset settings at the bottom of the page.

Michael Crider/Digital Trends

Read the warning in the pop-up menu. If you’re ready, click Reset. Your Chromebook (and any Chrome desktop browsers connected to your Google account) will be reset to the default settings. It will still be running the latest version of Chrome OS.

Powerwash to remove user accounts and local files

The second option for resetting your Chromebook is rather colorfully called “Powerwash.” This removes any user accounts and local files stored on the machine. It will also reset the machine to the version of Chrome that was originally installed from the factory. Your Chromebook will need to install software updates once you connect it to the internet again.

Michael Crider/Digital Trends

There are two ways to access the Powerwash feature. If you can access your account, then go ahead and log in. Click the clock (in the lower-right corner by default), then click Settings. Scroll to the bottom of the page, then click Show advanced settings, then scroll down again. Near the very bottom will be the Powerwash button.

If you can’t login to your Chromebook, then turn it on and get to the login screen. Hold down the Ctrl, Alt, Shift, and R buttons at the same time (all four of them). The Powerwash feature will be activated.

Michael Crider/Digital Trends

From either method, you’re now presented with two options: Restart and Cancel. Click Restart. Once your Chromebook boots up again, you’ll be presented with a confirmation message: “Powerwash to reset your Chrome device to be just like new. All user accounts and local data will be removed. This cannot be undone.”

Michael Crider/Digital Trends

If you’re sure, click the button marked Powerwash. On the next pop-up window, click Continue. Your Chromebook will reboot again, but this time when it turns back on it will spend a short moment clearing off all data. You’ll then need to set it up, connect to a Wi-Fi network, and log in with your Google account.

Format and recovery, for when things go wrong

If something’s gone wrong with your Chromebook and you can’t even get to the login screen, there’s still one more option: completely wipe the storage drive and restore it from remote media. Warning: this process will completely wipe the operating system and storage of your Chromebook, making it entirely unusable until the recovery is completed. You’ll need a separate computer running the Chrome browser, and a 4GB or larger USB drive or SD card that you can completely erase. It’s also a good idea to plug in your power cord.

To completely format (erase) the operating system from your Chromebook, hold down the Esc key and the Refresh key (top row, fourth from the left, with an arrow icon that makes a circle). While still holding those keys, press and release the Power key. Keep holding the Esc and Refresh key until you see a screen that says, “Chrome OS is missing or damaged.”

Michael Crider/Digital Trends

Now switch over to your other computer. Insert your USB drive or SD card. Open Chrome and install the Chromebook recovery utility from Google, then launch the app. Click Get started.

Enter the model of your Chromebook, which should be displayed on the error screen — it’s the text at the bottom. Make sure to copy the text exactly. Click Continue. On this screen, select the USB drive or SD card you inserted earlier — make sure it’s the correct one, so that you don’t accidentally erase other drives connected to your computer. Click Continue. Click Create now on the next screen, then wait for the writing process to complete. If the operating system asks you to confirm any software installations, do so.

Michael Crider/Digital Trends

Click Done when the process is finished, then remove the USB drive or SD card and insert it into your original Chromebook. The device will restart automatically and begin the recovery process. When the message “System recovery is complete” appears on the screen, remove the USB drive or SD card.

Your Chromebook will automatically restart. Set it up, connect to a Wi-Fi network, and log in with your Google account. That’s it! You’re ready to go.