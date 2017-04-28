Want to erase everything on your Mac? Here’s how to nuke it

Feel like you need a clean slate? Whenever you want to, you can restore the factory settings on your Mac. This means erasing all your data, everything you’ve done on the computer, and reverting it back to just like it was when you took it out of the box (well, probably with a few more dings and scratches, depending on the age).

Ordinarily, losing absolutely everything unique on your Mac would be cause for concern, and possibly thrown keyboards. But there are scenarios where a full wipe and restore session can prove valuable. The most common is when you want to sell your computer as a used device through someplace like eBay or Craigslist. No buyer is going to want a computer with a hard drive full of someone else’s data, so resellers typically work to reset the computer.

Part of this includes de-authorizing the computer in iTunes, removing any personalized login information, removing firmware passwords, and generally cutting off all connections to the cloud. But another important part is restoring factory settings. So if you are planning on selling or gifting your Mac to someone else, go the extra mile and take the time (really not much time at all) to wipe it first.

Factory settings: Erase your Mac

Take one last look around, and double check to make sure your Mac is currently connected to the Internet, preferably through a hard line connection. Erasing your hard drive is pretty simple, but you need a way to access factory settings once again when you are done. You need Internet connectivity for the restoration process to work successfully on modern Macs. If you are erasing data on a MacBook of any kind, plug in the power adapter first, so there’s no danger of running out of battery power.

Now, go to the Apple menu (the one that has the Apple logo on it) and select the Restart option. Wait patiently for your Mac to shut down and then begin the startup procedure. During the restart process, before moving onto the login screen, your computer will show a gray slate screen. This is your opportunity to go behind the scenes: Hold down both the Command key and the R key when you see gray.

This should pop you over to the MacOS Utilities, where you can make various important and potentially dangerous changes. Select Disk Utility. Now, this process is going to be a little different based on what version of MacOS you are using, but you will want to look for your startup disk or other startup-related information. Select it and then click on the Erase tab. Next, head over to the Format option and set it to Mac OS Extended (Journaled). Again select Erase. This may take some time. Once finished, go to the Disk Utility menu and select Quit Disk Utility.

Factory settings: Reinstalling the OS

Now you’ve erased everything that made your Mac special, just like a mad brain scientist, but wiping your system is only half the way there to going back to factory settings. Once you have Igor quit out of Disk Utility, you should see an option to Reinstall your current MacOS. Select that reinstall option, confirm that you really want to do it, and proceed. You may have to click through a few confirmations before the installation is ready to begin.

This is where you need to have your computer connected to the Internet. Apple keeps all the factory setting data on its own servers these days. With a net connection, your Mac can look for its original source material and download a new, off-the-assembly-line version of all its settings.

Note: This online download solution works only for the newer versions of MacOS. This shouldn’t be a problem with most of today’s Macs as long as you are running something like Lion, Mountain Lion, or newer operating systems, which all download factory settings from the Web. But if you are working with Snow Leopard or an earlier version of MacOS software for whatever reason, these cannot reinstall online. You will need the original MacOS installation disc that came with your computer, so get ready to dig it out if necessary.

Also, when you reinstall MacOS, you will see a setup assistant start with basic questions about your region and so on. If you are selling or giving your Mac away, you will want to leave the setup assistant untouched. Instead, hold down the Command and Q keys, and they select Shut Down to turn the Mac off but leave the setup assistant waiting for next time.