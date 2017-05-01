How to save a webpage as a PDF, so you can view it offline

Everyone eventually finds a web page they need to save for sharing with teammates or doing offline research. The most flexible solution to this problem is creating a PDF file that can be viewed and sent nearly anywhere. However, not everyone knows how to do it. Let’s go through the most popular browsers and take a look at how to turn that site into a PDF, step-by-step.

In Windows Edge: The print function

For most browsers, the print function is the fastest and most effective method of saving a webpage to PDF. If you’re on Windows Edge, the process should seem familiar and takes only seconds.

First, either choose Print from the File tab or press Ctrl and P to open the Printer window. We know it may appear logical to choose “Save Page As…” instead, but this option is for saving pages in a web format, not as a PDF, so avoid that option. Printing is where you need to go.

from the tab or press and to open the Printer window. We know it may appear logical to choose “Save Page As…” instead, but this option is for saving pages in a web format, not as a PDF, so avoid that option. Printing is where you need to go. Select the drop-down menu under Printer where you choose your printing device. One of these options should be an alternative saying “ Microsoft Print to PDF .” Select this option.

where you choose your printing device. One of these options should be an alternative saying “ .” Select this option. Change any other options you want, including margins and scale. Then select Print. This will save all pages in the currently opened webpage. You can narrow down the pages using the Pages tab in the printer window.

Note that Windows Edge has a Window 10-themed sidebar that pops open when you choose to print. Older browsers (like Internet Explorer) will use a more traditional printer window, but while it looks different, your options and steps should remain the same.

In MacOS Safari: The (slightly different) print function

If you are using Safari, you’ll also need to use the print function, but in a slightly different way. Safari is useful for making webpage PDFs because it automatically provides more options than Windows for saving PDFs in particular ways or locations—these extra options can help if you need to move PDFs around between friends or devices regularly.

Start on the web page you want to save. Head up to File and choose Print , or press Command and P to open the printer window.

and choose , or press and to open the printer window. Go to the lower left-hand corner of the window where it says PDF , and select this drop-down menu. Here you will see a number of options to save the PDF, save it into the cloud, save it as an instant message, open it in Preview before deciding to save, and so on. For a basic save, select “ Save as PDF… ” Otherwise, choose the option that best fits your needs.

, and select this drop-down menu. Here you will see a number of options to save the PDF, save it into the cloud, save it as an instant message, open it in Preview before deciding to save, and so on. For a basic save, select “ ” Otherwise, choose the option that best fits your needs. Name your file and location, and select Save. You’re done!

On Chrome OS: The (even more different) print function

Chrome has another interface to navigate, so if you’re on a Chromebook or prefer the Chrome OS, here’s what you need to do to save a page as a PDF.

As with other browsers, head over to Settings (the three dots) and choose … This will bring up a printing window.

(the three dots) and choose This will bring up a printing window. In the printing window, look for the heading Destination and choose Change .

and choose . This will bring you to a Select a Destination Under Local Destinations , you should see an option to Save as PDF . Select this.

Under , you should see an option to . Select this. This will load a preview of the pages and allow you to select pages, change the layout, and so on. Once you have made the changes that you need, select Save. You’re done!

In iOS: Share button

Don’t worry if you don’t recognize the term “Share button”—you don’t have to download an extra app or anything like that. It’s the name of that little upload button that you can always access on a webpage: In your toolbar, it looks like a square with an arrow pointing upwards. That’s where you need to start.

On the webpage you want to save, choose the Share button button.

This opens up a number of upload options for any compatible apps you have installed on your mobile device. Swipe until you find the option to Save PDF to iBooks with an iBooks icon. Select this option.

with an iBooks icon. Select this option. This will create an PDF that is automatically stored and then launched in iBooks for you to peruse. However, you may need a little patience when trying this one. Mobile PDF transitions usually work, but sometimes formatting problems or errors can creep in. If your PDF isn’t very readable, try saving on a desktop instead.

In Android: URLToPDF

If you use an Android device, one of the easiest ways we’ve found to make the PDF switch is to use the UrlToPDF app. You can find it on this webpage.

After URLToPDF is installed, you will need to visit the website you want to convert, then copy the website URL (make sure you copy the whole thing). Then open up this app and enter the URL. Choose to Convert, and then you’re ready to view or share. Note that you can customize the PDF document in a number of ways, from the background and quality to the headers you prefer to include.

Alternative: Adobe PDF Toolbar

If you pay for a subscription to Adobe services (or you’re willing to start a free trial), there is an additional option. Adobe allows you to install a PDF toolbar in your browser. This creates a simple Convert button that allows for super-fast conversions on the fly. The toolbar works on IE, Chrome, and Firefox, and may be more useful to you if you regularly use Adobe tools.