How to transfer music from an iPod to a Mac or PC

Do you still have an old iPod, iPod Touch or other iOS device lying around with songs that you really want on your desktop computer? Transferring those songs isn’t always easy, especially if you want to mix and match tracks from the old days with your current collection. We’ll show you how to do it effectively, no matter if you have a PC or a Mac.

Prepare your devices

Take a minute to check all your software and get your songs ready. Whether you are using a PC or Mac, you will need to install iTunes and make sure that the latest updates have been installed (if nothing else, this adds some quality of life changes that will make the other steps easier). Likewise, if possible make sure that your mobile device is also updated. For older iPods and iPod Touch devices, update compatibility may have stopped some time ago. In this case, don’t worry about updating.

It’s generally easier to update your devices separately if possible. If you have to connect your iPod to your desktop computer for an update, make sure that you do not sync your music or do any other “automatic” tasks when performing the upgrade.

Also, iTunes is a little unpredictable in the way it handles duplicate songs. Typically, it copies the same song twice, which can be a little frustrating. Many people choose to fully wipe iTunes before beginning this process, since all the songs they want to transfer are already on an iPod or similar device. However, some people have gone through so many devices (iPod and other) that they end up mix and matching more carefully. Whichever way you choose, getting rid of duplicate songs and any other data you don’t want to transfer over is a good idea.

Connect your iOS device to your desktop

Using the connector that came with your iPod, connect it to your computer. A typical USB port should work fine for this purpose. There are have some reports of certain USB 3.0 ports not working well with older iPods, so if you run into trouble with a USB 3.0 port, you may want to try plugging into a USB 2.0 port instead.

Again, plugging in is likely to bring up some prompts for syncing and enabling certain features. Say no to all of this. Essentially, you don’t want iTunes to make any decisions on its own, especially when it comes to wiping out your song libraries.

Transfer songs using iExplorer

We greatly prefer this method because of its simplicity and the highly practical options it provides—but this does require that you install an extra bit of software to manage your iPod/computer connection. If that’s all right with you, then head over to Macroplant and download the app. It can also help you manage voicemails, calendars, notes and other iOS device data.

Click the Download button. This will download a free trial version of the app that should be suitable for your song-moving purposes. Follow the on-screen prompts and then open iExplorer when it has finished downloading. Make sure that your iPod is connected when you open the app.

iExplorer should open a window that displays your iPod/iTunes information in a layout that’s reasonably close to the iTunes interface. Head over to the large Music button and click it. This should load your iPod data into the program, which may take a moment. This should bring up the Device Overview screen, which allows you to explore your Media Library in a familiar format. From here you have several options for transferring your songs to your desktop computer.

First, in the window where you chose Music, you can choose Auto Transfer . This will auto-recover everything on your iPod into your iTunes library, and it’s the best way to transfer the whole thing over.

. This will auto-recover everything on your iPod into your iTunes library, and it’s the best way to transfer the whole thing over. However, you may want to transfer only particular songs. If this is true, then you can select multiple tracks in the Media Library (hold down the Control or Command keys to make this easier). When you have all the tracks selected, head over to the menu tab and choose Transfer from Device , or right-click and “ Export Selected Playlist to iTunes .” Both methods will move your music.

(hold down the or keys to make this easier). When you have all the tracks selected, head over to the menu tab and choose , or right-click and “ .” Both methods will move your music. You also have the option to simply click and hold on a song file and drag it outside the window to transfer it to your desktop PC or Mac. It’s not the most graceful solution, but it can work for particular troubleshooting or transfer tasks.

It’s important to remember that iExplorer will do what it can to transfer all songs over as effectively as it can. That doesn’t mean that it will work with every song, because sometimes this can be an uphill battle with various restrictions and formatting. After the process is finished, you may want to look through and make sure that everything transferred over properly.

Transfer songs using iTunes

If you really, really don’t want to download the iExplorer demo, then you can also try moving songs via iTunes. However, for this to work you need to have both the iCloud Music Library and syncing turned off. Sadly, iTunes services sometimes work at cross-purposes and don’t always get along, so some tailoring is required.

With iTunes open, you will also want to head to the sidebar and click on Summary, then choose Options. In options, you’ll see a number of checkboxes. You want all the syncing checkboxes unchecked and the “Manually manage music and videos” box checked. Click Apply to make these changes.

iTunes may warn you that your device is already synced with another library on a different computer. In that ca

se, you are out of luck, because iTunes is a stickler about these things. You may want to try going back to that other iTunes library and unchecking all the sync options, but there’s no guarantee this will work. Honestly, at this point we suggest downloading iExplorer and trying out our first suggestion to see if it helps.

If everything works out, open up your device in iTunes. From here you can drag and drop songs into your iTunes library, and then confirm the transfer. It’s time-consuming, but at least you can pick and choose exactly what songs you want to transfer.