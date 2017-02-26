Tired of waiting for a new Surface Pro? Check out HP’s tough new 2-in-1, and its accessories

Why it matters to you Professionals looking for a secure, mobile solution may benefit from the many features of HP's new 2-in-1 device and associated docks.

During the Mobile World Congress 2017 show in Barcelona, HP showcased a new 2-in-1 device and a family of new accessories. Called the HP Pro x2 612 G2, the new mobile gadget targets professionals wanting a secure, enterprise-class solution that can be used in the office or on the road. It arrives with an optional detachable “collaboration” keyboard and HP’s Active Wacom Pen for taking notes directly on the screen.

For starters, here are the hardware components that will be used across various pre-built configurations:

Operating system (64-bit): Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Single Language Screen size: 12 inches with Touch Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,280 Processor: Intel Core i7-7Y75

Intel Core i5-7Y54

Intel Core i5-7Y57

Intel Core m3-7Y30

Intel Pentium 4410Y Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 (integrated) System memory: 8GB LPDDR3 @ 1,866MHz (fixed) Storage: 128GB M.2 SATA SSD

256GB M.2 SATA SSD

256GB to 512GB M.2 PCIe NvMe SED SSD

256GB to 512GB M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 SSD

256GB M.2 SATA FIPS 140-2 SSD

512 GB M.2 SATA FIPS 140-2 SSD Connectivity: Wireless AC (2×2)

Bluetooth 4.2

4G LTE

NFC Cameras: 5MP 1080p (front)

8MP 1080p (back) Ports: 1x Micro SD card reader

1x Smart Card reader

1x USB 3.1 Type-C

1x USB 3.0

1x SIM card slot

1x Microphone/headphone combo Sensors: Accelerometer

Magnetometer

Gyro

Proximity

Ambient light Battery: 41 Watt hour Keyboard: Backlighting is optionaL Size: 11.81 x 8.42 x 0.36 inches (tablet only)

11.81 x 8.65 x 0.57 inches (with keyboard) Weight: 1.87 pounds (tablet only)

2.65 pounds (with keyboard) Availability: Now Starting price: $979

For added protection, HP’s new 2-in-1 includes HP Sure Start Gen3 protecting the smart card reader and the system BIOS. It’s also designed to pass MIL-STD 810G tests, meaning it’s highly durable and can take a beating when out on the road. Naturally HP suggests Windows 10 Pro for the Pro x2 612 G2 given the platform’s focus on security and corporate-facing features.

“Explore your creative potential with the extended 165-degree kickstand opening and the optional HP Active Pen with App Launch for a natural inking experience,” the company states. “Share your creations with the touch of a button using the optional HP Pro x2 Collaboration Keyboard.”

HP Pro x2 612 G2 Collaboration Keyboard

According to the company, its new HP Pro x2 612 G2 Collaboration Keyboard is a full-sized, aluminum-accented peripheral sporting backlit keys and a touchpad. It includes dedicated keys for handling video and audio calling functions including volume control, hanging up, placing a call, and more. The keys feature a special coating so that the peripheral can serve as a cover when the HP Pro x2 612 G2 is “closed.”

Here are the specs:

Model number: 1FV38AA Dimensions: 11.83 x 9.05 x 0.20 inches Weight: 0.78 pounds Operating humidity: 10 percent to 90 percent Operating temperature: -15 degrees to 55 degrees Celsius Outer material: Black PU Inner material: Black PU and Plastic Option kit contents: Keyboard

Documentation Compatibility: HP Pro x2 612 G2

HP Active Pen with App Launch

The HP Active Pen with App Launch peripheral is compatible with the new 2-in-1 device, and it enables users to launch a specific app with just the touch of a button. The pen includes Bluetooth connectivity so that users can assign their favorite app to the built-in button. It also comes packed with three replacement tips, a replacement tip tool, and an AAAA battery.

“Once in range, your tablet detects the pen and cues you where to place it onscreen,” the company says. “Erase, highlight, and click on your content with the two convenient side buttons. Integrated pressure sensors help you control the width of your drawn lines.”