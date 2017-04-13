HP jazzes up its Pavilion and Pavilion x360 laptop families with artsy designs

Why it matters to you Customers looking for an affordable, snazzy new laptop now have six options packing seventh-generation Intel processors, and more.

During the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Hewlett-Packard revealed its refreshed family of Pavilion and Pavilion x360 notebooks. There are six devices (SKUs) in all: three “vanilla” Pavilion units starting at $599, and three x360 convertible units starting at $349. The refresh focuses on thinner, lighter form factors, better battery life, and better visual appeal.

HP says the refreshed vanilla Pavilion units borrow design elements from the Spectre and Envy products. HP incorporated a metal faceplate surrounding the keyboard and injected the Pavilion family with different “hues, finishes, and textures” for a highly sophisticated look on a mainstream laptop. They also borrow the “Lift” hinge from the Envy family to promote better airflow to the bottom vents.

On the hardware front, the updated Pavilions are configured with seventh-generation Intel Celeron and Core i3/i5/i7 processors, and E2/A10 APUs from AMD. The laptops also include one USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port (5Gbps), two USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A ports (5Gbps), HDMI output, and an SD card reader at the very least. The color options consist of opulent blue, silk gold, orchid pink, mineral silver, and empress red.

One of the big points HP sells with the refresh is the reduction in size compared to last year’s models. For example, the Pavilion 14 2016 model had a side bezel of 17.2mm and a top bezel of 13.4mm. For the 2017 model, the side bezel measures 13.99mm and the top bezel measures an impressively thin 6.5mm. Even more, from a side “closed” view, the Pavilion 15 2016 model measured 22.5mm thick whereas the 2017 model is 19.9mm thick.

As for the refreshed Pavilion x360 line, they arrive in mineral silver and silk gold colors sporting a flat metal surface in the keyboard area, or an artsy “strata” pattern design. Like the vanilla Pavilion units, the new x360 models are thinner and lighter than the 2016 lineup. A good example is the x360 15-inch model, as the 2016 version measured 23.9mm thick and weighed 5.07 pounds. The new model measures 20.3mm thick and weighs 4.63 pounds.

On the hardware level, the x360 offers seventh-generation Intel Pentium and Core i3/15/i7 processors, storage capacities of up to 512GB on an SSD, and even discrete graphics options provided by Nvidia and AMD. But don’t expect to see GTX 1050 options, as the x360 isn’t designed to handle that kind of heat.

Below is a generalized overview of the Pavilion refresh arriving in the May/June release window provided by HP. Note that the prices don’t reflect the starting prices HP announced on Thursday:

Pavilion 14 Pavilion 15.6 Pavilion 15.6 Pavilion 17 Price: $700 $725 $600 $630 Processor: Core i5 Core i5 AMD A12 AMD A12 Memory: 12GB 8GB 8GB 8GB Storage: 1TB HDD 1TB HDD 1TB HDD 1TB HDD Resolution: HD FHD Touch HD Touch HD

x360 11.6 x360 14 x360 14 x360 15.6 Price: $400 $400 $720 $700 mProcessor: Pentium N4200 Core i3 Core i5 Core i5 Memory: 4GB 6GB 8GB 8GB Storage: 500GB HDD 500GB HDD 128GB SSD 500GB HDD Resolution: HD Touch HD Touch FHD IPS Touch HD Touch Pen included: Yes Yes Yes Yes

Now here are the starting prices: