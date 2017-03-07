HP rolls out a beefed-up Elite line of commercial desktops

Why it matters to you You now have a a slew of new high-performance commercial PC options for your business, courtesy of HP.

HP has a line of commercial desktops that it calls the “world’s most secure and manageable PC lineup.” Specifically, HP is referring to its Elite desktop and all-in-one line, which includes the EliteOne, EliteDesk Tower, and EliteDesk Mini machines. Now, HP has released a refresh, ushering in a host of new self-appointed firsts.

The new and refreshed machines include the EliteOne 800 G3 All-in-One (AIO), the EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower, and two versions of the EliteDesk 800 G3 Desktop mini. HP announced the new machines in a press release full of accolades.

First up is the “newly redesigned” EliteOne 800 G3 AIO, which HP says is the first commercial AIO with dual-facing cameras and the first with a non-glare touchscreen. Features include a 23.8-inch full HD display with micro-edge bezels, optional AMD Radeon discrete graphics, and a variety of mounting options. The EliteOne G3 AIO is coming soon, with pricing yet to be announced.

Next is the EliteDesk 800 Desktop Tower, which HP dubs the “world’s most powerful commercial desktop,” as well as the “most configurable” and the first VR-certified commercial PC. Options include 91W processors and high-end discrete graphics, including the GeForce GTX 1080, along with five bays, four full-height slots, and two additional M.2 connectors for exceptional expandability. The EliteDesk 800 Desktop Tower starts at $626 at HP.com.