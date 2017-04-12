Huawei looks to shake up 2-in-1 PC market with three new Matebooks

Why it matters to you Huawei is best known for its smartphones, but this expansion of its MateBook line suggests that the Chinese firm is redoubling its efforts to crack the Windows PC market.

In 2016, Huawei launched the Matebook, its first attempt at a 2-in-1 Windows 10 PC. Rumor has it that the company plans to follow up with three more Matebook devices and some early details on those computers recently leaked.

The three systems that Huawei is prepping will be dubbed the Matebook D, the Matebook E, and the Matebook X, according to a report from MS Power User. However, full specifications for all three devices have not been made available.

What we do know is that the Matebook X will apparently boast an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. Journalist Roland Quandt shared this information in a tweet earlier in April, which also revealed that the device is being developed under the code name, Pascal.

More: Huawei CEO doesn’t understand why smartwatches exist, and he has a point

It seems likely that the Matebook X will be a luxury device intended to compete with the likes of Apple’s MacBook and Microsoft’s Surface Book. Its retail pricing will obviously be a major factor in whether or not the laptop can gain ground against those two rivals, given that both the MacBook and the Surface brands are known and trusted by consumers.

The Matebook E is expected to utilize an Intel Core M processor and will likely be positioned as an upgrade to the first-generation Matebook. Little is known about the Matebook D, but from what we know about the other two devices, it could be a less expensive system aimed at students and other users working on a budget.

Huawei seems to be taking the PC market seriously, even if the first Matebook was met with criticism of its battery life and display quality when it launched. Still, it is clear that the company had ambitions beyond smartphones and hybrid PCs are a logical next step.