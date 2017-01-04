LaCie introduces updated Rugged and d2 Thunderbolt 3 storage devices

We’re creating more content than ever, particularly thanks to smartphones that take better pictures than many recent point-and-shoot cameras and better video than all but high-end camcorders. We need somewhere reliable to store all that content, whether it’s portable or sitting stationary on our desks.

LaCie is a company that knows good storage, and they’re introducing a couple of upgrades to popular storage options at CES 2017. Specifically, its Rugged and d2 storage solutions are getting some improvements, with more speed, higher capacity, better compatibility, and LaCie’s trademark best-in-class reliability.

Rugged Thunderbolt USB-C

First up is the Rugged Thunderbolt USB-C, which packs a 9mm or 12mm solid-state drive (SSD) or hard disk drive (HDD) into an attractive yet durable container. We’ll get to performance in a minute, but the most important aspect of the Rugged line of storage devices is just how well they can stand up to inclement conditions and general mistreatment.

Key Specs 9mm: Up to 1TB SSD and 2TB HDD 13mm: Up to 5TB HDD SSD performance up to 510MB/s HDD performance up to 130MB/s USB Type-C port with USB-A adapter cable IP54-rated for shock, dust, and water resistance Bus powered for mobility 3-year limited warranty

Specifically, an IP54 rating means that the Rugged line is shock, dust, and water resistant, meaning that they can be taken anywhere with confidence that they’ll withstand some abuse. LaCie dubs them as Secure Mobile Storage, protecting against two-meter drops and able to withstand being run over by a 2000-pound automobile. In addition, the Rugged devices are protected against nefarious humans as well, with AES 256-bit software encryption.

In terms of performance, the SSDs run at USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 speeds when connected to supported ports, providing up to 510MB/s. HDD performance is rated up to 130MB/s. Capacities for the 9mm version range from 500GB and 1TB SSDs to 2TB HDD options, with one model that’s Mac-only. The 13mm version will offer 4TB and 5TB HDDs.

A USB Type-C to USB-A cable is included in the box, and so the Rugged storage devices can be plugged into just about any relevant PC. In addition, the Rugged drives are fully bus powered, and so they make for good portable storage solutions.

The drives will be available in the first quarter of 2017, with retail pricing starting at $250. Every Rugged drive will come with a three-year limited warranty.