Lenovo Yoga 720 with GTX 1050 graphics rumored to arrive at MWC 2017

Why it matters to you Making a decision between Windows 10 2-in-1 computers could get harder if recent Lenovo Yoga 720 rumors pan out.

Windows PC manufacturers continue their onslaught of new and updated machines, with CES 2017 full of Intel seventh-generation processors, Nvidia Pascal GPUs, and more. While Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 is primarily aimed at things like smartphones and wearables, that is apparently not stopping Lenovo from leveraging the event for yet another new machine.

This time around it looks like Lenovo’s Yoga 710 is due for a refresh, moving up in nomenclature to the Yoga 720 and adding a number of new and updated components. Notable among the new stuff could be Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPUs, MS Power User reports.

More: CES 2017 proves 2-in-1s are becoming the new normal

The information, still in the rumor stage at this point, comes from Notebook Italia, which purports to have snagged some details — including some images — on the new Yoga 720. If the information holds up, then two versions of the Yoga 720 will be available, a 13.3-inch version and a larger model with a 15.6-inch display.

The Yoga 720 with 13.3-inch Full HD display will offer less performance, including up to an Intel Core i5-7200 dual-core CPU, up to 16GB RAM, and up to a 512GB solid-state drive. Wi-Fi duties will be performed by a 2 x 2 MU-MIMO 802.11ac adapter, and Bluetooth 4.1 will be on tap. Connectivity options will include a mix of legacy and USB Type-C ports. Power will be provided by a 48 watt-hour battery, and Windows Hello password-less login duty will be handled by a fingerprint reader located next to the keyboard.

The Yoga 720 with 15.6-inch Full HD display will be a more robust machine, with up to Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 512GB SSD. In addition to the beefier CPU, GPU options on the larger machine could include Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 with 2GB of GRDDR5 memory. A 72 watt-hour battery will power the machine.

We will have to wait until MWC 2017 to see if this Yoga 720 rumor is accurate, in addition to learning more about pricing and availability. If the information is accurate, then the Windows PC ecosystem appears to have yet a few more excellent options sometime soon.