Lenovo’s Yoga 720 packs gaming-grade graphics into a 2-in-1

Why it matters to you The Mobile World Congress show was used by Lenovo to showcase its new products slated to arrive this spring.

As expected, Lenovo unleashed a truckload full of new device announcements during the Mobile World Congress 2017 show. The new bundle of hardware goodness includes the Yoga 720 convertible laptop slated to arrive in two sizes this April, the Flex 5 (Yoga 520) targeting May, the Miix 320 2-in-1 device, and two tablets built for adults and children alike.

That said, the convertible laptops and 2-in-1 devices are based on the latest seventh-generation processors from Intel. The Miix 320 is based on an Intel “Cherry Trail” Atom chip while the tablets rely on ARM-based Qualcomm processors. Some of the notable features scattered throughout the new MWC 2017 portfolio include discrete graphics, Thunderbolt 3, fingerprint readers, and more.

Yoga 720

This is the flagship of Lenovo’s MWC 2017 rollout: a convertible laptop with 15.6 inch and 13.3 inch screens. Depending on the configuration, they will include Full HD or Ultra HD resolutions, touchscreen support, and a discrete GeForce GTX 1050 graphics chip provided by Nvidia, which should make PC gamers on a budget quite happy.

What’s interesting with the Yoga 720 models is that the 13.3-inch unit will be sold with up to 16GB of DDR4 system memory while the 15.6-inch model will be maxed out at 8GB. However, the larger model will still support 16GB of memory, indicating that the upgrade may be quick and painless on the customer end. The 15.6-inch model provides an extra USB 3.0 port too as well as a bigger battery.

Yoga 720-15 Yoga 720-13 Operating system: Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Display size: 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

3,840 x 2,160 1,920 x 1,080

3,840 x 2,160 Display type: IPS Touchscreen IPS (No Touch) Processor: Up to seventh-gen Intel Core i7 Up to seventh-gen Intel Core i7 Graphics: Up to a GeForce GTX 1050

(discrete) Intel HD Graphics 620

(integrated) Memory: Up to 8GB DDR4

(16GB max) Up to 16GB DDR4 Storage: Up to 512GB PCIe SSD

Up to 1TB HDD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Audio: JBL Speakers

Dolby Audio Premium

Dual Digital Microphones JBL Speakers

Dolby Audio Premium

Dual Digital Microphones Camera: 720p HD fixed-focus

CMOS camera 720p HD fixed-focus

CMOS camera Connectivity: Wireless AC (2×2)

Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless AC (2×2)

Bluetooth 4.1 Ports: 1x Thunderbolt Type-C

2x USB 3.0

1x Microphone/headphone combo 1x Thunderbolt Type-C

1x USB 3.0

1x Microphone/headphone combo Battery: 72 Watt hour

FHD model – up to 9 hours

UHD model – Up to 8 hours 48 Watt hour

FHD model – up to 8 hours

UHD model – Up to 7 hours Size: 14.33 x 9.5 x 0.74 inches 12.2 x 8.38 x 0.56 inches Weight: Starting at 4.41 pounds Starting at 2.9 pounds Color: Platinum Silver

Iron Grey Platinum Silver

Iron Grey

Copper Additional features: Backlit keyboard

Lenovo Active Pen 2 Backlit keyboard

Lenovo Active Pen 2 Preloaded software: Lenovo App Explorer

Lenovo Companion 3.0

Lenovo ID

Lenovo Settings

MacAfee LiveSafe 30-day trial

Microsoft Office 365 30-day trial Lenovo App Explorer

Lenovo Companion 3.0

Lenovo ID

Lenovo Settings

MacAfee LiveSafe 30-day trial

Microsoft Office 365 30-day trial Availability: April April Starting price: $1,100 $860

Yoga 520 (aka Flex 5)

Here in the United States, this device is called the Flex 5. Like the Yoga 720, Lenovo is serving up this convertible laptop in two flavors: 15.6 inches and 14 inches. However, unlike the Yoga 720, these units are sold with Windows 10 Signature Edition, meaning customers won’t get tons of bloatware as seen with Lenovo’s other devices. It’s a clean installation, which translates into better device performance.

Outside the obvious screen size differences, the two convertibles are unique in small ways. Both sport the same memory and storage configurations, but the 15.6-inch model packs a better processor, a discrete GeForce 940MX graphics processor, a higher screen resolution, and a bigger battery. Both units include a fingerprint scanner that supports Windows Hello.

Flex 5 15.6-inch Flex 5 14-inch Operating system: Windows 10 Home SE Windows 10 Home SE Display size: 15.6 inches 14 inches Display resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 1,920 x 1,080 Display type: IPS Touchscreen IPS Touchscreen Processor: Intel Core i7-7500U Intel Core i5-7200U Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 940MX

(discrete) Intel HD Graphics 620

(integrated) Memory: 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 Storage: 256GB PCIe SSD

1TB HDD 256GB PCIe SSD

1TB HDD Audio: Harman Speakers

Dolby Home Theater

Dual Digital Microphones Harman Speakers

Dolby Home Theater

Dual Digital Microphones Camera: 720p HD fixed focus

CMOS camera 720p HD fixed focus

CMOS camera Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.1 Ports: 1x USB 3.1 Type-C

2x USB 3.0

1x SD card reader

1x HDMI

1x Ethernet

1x Audio jack 1x USB 3.1 Type-C

2x USB 3.0

1x SD card reader

1x HDMI

1x Ethernet

1x Audio jack Battery: 52.5 Watt hour 35 Watt hour Size: 14.3 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches 12.9 x 9.02 x 0.78 inches Weight: Starting at 4.4 pounds Starting at 3.74 pounds Color: Onyx Black Onyx Black Additional features: Backlit keyboard

Fingerprint reader Backlit keyboard

Fingerprint reader Preloaded software: None None Availability: May May Starting price: $800 $800

Miix 320 2-in-1

Lenovo’s new Miix unit can be used as a laptop or as a tablet, as the included keyboard is detachable. Unlike the convertibles, this device is based on an Intel Atom processor, a chip we presumed had gone extinct in the mainstream market. While Lenovo didn’t list the specific Atom chip in its pre-launch specs, the description matches the x5-Z8500 released in the first quarter of 2015.

Models will be shipped in Windows 10 Home and Pro flavors along with 4G LTE connectivity. Configurations will consist of up to 4GB of system memory, up to 128GB of internal storage, and loads of pre-installed software. Other notable features include a 2MP camera on the front, a 5MP camera on the back, Wireless AC connectivity, and a 1,920 x 1,200 screen resolution.

Device type: 2-in-1 with a detachable keyboard Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro Display size: 10.1 inches with Touch Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,200 Processor: Intel Atom x5-Z8500 “Cherry Trail” Graphics: Intel HD Graphics (integrated) Memory: Up to 4GB DDR3L Storage: Up to 128GB Audio: 2x one-watt Dolby Advanced Audio speakers

Analog microphone Camera: 2MP on front

5MP on back (with auto-focus) Connectivity: Wireless AC (2×2)

Bluetooth 4.2

4G LTE Ports: 1x USB 3.0 Type-C

2x USB 2.0 (on dock)

1x Micro HDMI

1x Micro SD card slot

1x Nano SIM slot

1x Microphone/headphone combo jack Battery: 33 Watt hour (up to 10 hours) Size (tablet): 9.8 x 7.01 x 0.35 inches Size (dock): 9.8 x 7.20 x 0.33 inches Weight: Wi-Fi model tablet only – starting at 1.21 pounds

Wi-Fi model with keyboard – starting at 2.25 pounds

4G LTE model tablet only – starting at 1.23 pounds

4G LTE model with keyboard – starting at 2.27 pounds Color: Platinum Silver

Snow White Preloaded software: Lenovo ID

Lenovo App Explorer

Lenovo CCSDK

Lenovo PC Manager

Garantia Estendida

Lenovo Cloud Disk

Dropbox with 25GB

Yandex

LEI

Lenovo Application Store Availability: April Starting price: $200

The Tab 4 Series Tablets

Finally, Lenovo introduced two tablet models built for adults and kids alike. There are four units in the entire Tab 4 batch: two with 8-inch screens and two with 10.1-inch screens. All four are based on Android 7.0 “Nougat” and are compatible with the Lenovo Kid’s Accessory Pack, an optional add-on that includes a blue light filter, two colorful stickers by 3M to help prevent scratches, and a shock-resistant bumper. The tablets also offer a dedicated Lenovo Kid’s Account packing a special browser and curated, safe content.

But that’s not all. The “Plus” units offer an optional Productivity Accessory Pack consisting of a Bluetooth keyboard that also serves as a protective sleeve or stand. When attached, this pack will automatically load a special productivity interface built into the two “Plus” tablets, providing mouse and keyboard optimizations, multi-window support, a desktop-like taskbar, instant app switching, and more.

First, here are the ingredients thrown into the two new 10.1-inch Android tablets:

Tab 4 10 Plus Tab 4 10 Operating system: Android 7.0 Android 7.0 Screen size: 10.1 inches 10.1 inches Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,200 1,280 x 800 Panel Type: IPS IPS Processor: Eight-core

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

(MSM8953)

2.0GHz Four-core

Qualcomm Snapdragon

(MSM8917)

1.4GHz Memory: 3GB and 4GB 2GB Storage: 16GB and 64GB 16GB and 32GB Audio: Dual speakers

Dolby Atmos audio Dual speakers

Dolby Atmos audio Cameras: 5MP (front)

8MP (back) 2MP (front)

5MP (back) Battery: 7000mAh 7000mAh Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.1

GPS

4G LTE (optional) Wireless N

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS

4G LTE (optional) Ports: 1x USB 2.0 Type-C

1x Headphone jack

1x SIM card slot

1x Micro SD card slot 1x Micro USB

1x Headphone jack

1x SIM card slot

1x Micro SD card slot Colors: Sparkling White

Aurora Black Slate Black

Polar White Sensors: Fingerprint reader

Accelerometer

Ambient light

Vibration motor

Hall sensor Accelerometer

Vibration motor

Hall sensor Size: 9.72 x 6.81 x 0.27 inches 9.72 x 6.73 x 0.32 inches Weight: 1.04 pounds 1.10 pounds Price: $249 $149 Availability: May May

Now here are the two new Tab 4 8 units: