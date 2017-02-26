Lenovo’s Yoga 720 packs gaming-grade graphics into a 2-in-1

The Mobile World Congress show was used by Lenovo to showcase its new products slated to arrive this spring.
As expected, Lenovo unleashed a truckload full of new device announcements during the Mobile World Congress 2017 show. The new bundle of hardware goodness includes the Yoga 720 convertible laptop slated to arrive in two sizes this April, the Flex 5 (Yoga 520) targeting May, the Miix 320 2-in-1 device, and two tablets built for adults and children alike.
That said, the convertible laptops and 2-in-1 devices are based on the latest seventh-generation processors from Intel. The Miix 320 is based on an Intel “Cherry Trail” Atom chip while the tablets rely on ARM-based Qualcomm processors. Some of the notable features scattered throughout the new MWC 2017 portfolio include discrete graphics, Thunderbolt 3, fingerprint readers, and more.
Yoga 720
This is the flagship of Lenovo’s MWC 2017 rollout: a convertible laptop with 15.6 inch and 13.3 inch screens. Depending on the configuration, they will include Full HD or Ultra HD resolutions, touchscreen support, and a discrete GeForce GTX 1050 graphics chip provided by Nvidia, which should make PC gamers on a budget quite happy.
What’s interesting with the Yoga 720 models is that the 13.3-inch unit will be sold with up to 16GB of DDR4 system memory while the 15.6-inch model will be maxed out at 8GB. However, the larger model will still support 16GB of memory, indicating that the upgrade may be quick and painless on the customer end. The 15.6-inch model provides an extra USB 3.0 port too as well as a bigger battery.
|Yoga 720-15
|Yoga 720-13
|Operating system:
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Display size:
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Display resolution:
|1,920 x 1,080
3,840 x 2,160
|1,920 x 1,080
3,840 x 2,160
|Display type:
|IPS Touchscreen
|IPS (No Touch)
|Processor:
|Up to seventh-gen Intel Core i7
|Up to seventh-gen Intel Core i7
|Graphics:
|Up to a GeForce GTX 1050
(discrete)
|Intel HD Graphics 620
(integrated)
|Memory:
|Up to 8GB DDR4
(16GB max)
|Up to 16GB DDR4
|Storage:
|Up to 512GB PCIe SSD
Up to 1TB HDD
|Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
|Audio:
|JBL Speakers
Dolby Audio Premium
Dual Digital Microphones
|JBL Speakers
Dolby Audio Premium
Dual Digital Microphones
|Camera:
|720p HD fixed-focus
CMOS camera
|720p HD fixed-focus
CMOS camera
|Connectivity:
|Wireless AC (2×2)
Bluetooth 4.1
|Wireless AC (2×2)
Bluetooth 4.1
|Ports:
|1x Thunderbolt Type-C
2x USB 3.0
1x Microphone/headphone combo
|1x Thunderbolt Type-C
1x USB 3.0
1x Microphone/headphone combo
|Battery:
|72 Watt hour
FHD model – up to 9 hours
UHD model – Up to 8 hours
|48 Watt hour
FHD model – up to 8 hours
UHD model – Up to 7 hours
|Size:
|14.33 x 9.5 x 0.74 inches
|12.2 x 8.38 x 0.56 inches
|Weight:
|Starting at 4.41 pounds
|Starting at 2.9 pounds
|Color:
|Platinum Silver
Iron Grey
|Platinum Silver
Iron Grey
Copper
|Additional features:
|Backlit keyboard
Lenovo Active Pen 2
|Backlit keyboard
Lenovo Active Pen 2
|Preloaded software:
|Lenovo App Explorer
Lenovo Companion 3.0
Lenovo ID
Lenovo Settings
MacAfee LiveSafe 30-day trial
Microsoft Office 365 30-day trial
|Lenovo App Explorer
Lenovo Companion 3.0
Lenovo ID
Lenovo Settings
MacAfee LiveSafe 30-day trial
Microsoft Office 365 30-day trial
|Availability:
|April
|April
|Starting price:
|$1,100
|$860
Yoga 520 (aka Flex 5)
Here in the United States, this device is called the Flex 5. Like the Yoga 720, Lenovo is serving up this convertible laptop in two flavors: 15.6 inches and 14 inches. However, unlike the Yoga 720, these units are sold with Windows 10 Signature Edition, meaning customers won’t get tons of bloatware as seen with Lenovo’s other devices. It’s a clean installation, which translates into better device performance.
Outside the obvious screen size differences, the two convertibles are unique in small ways. Both sport the same memory and storage configurations, but the 15.6-inch model packs a better processor, a discrete GeForce 940MX graphics processor, a higher screen resolution, and a bigger battery. Both units include a fingerprint scanner that supports Windows Hello.
|Flex 5 15.6-inch
|Flex 5 14-inch
|Operating system:
|Windows 10 Home SE
|Windows 10 Home SE
|Display size:
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Display resolution:
|3,840 x 2,160
|1,920 x 1,080
|Display type:
|IPS Touchscreen
|IPS Touchscreen
|Processor:
|Intel Core i7-7500U
|Intel Core i5-7200U
|Graphics:
|Nvidia GeForce 940MX
(discrete)
|Intel HD Graphics 620
(integrated)
|Memory:
|16GB DDR4
|16GB DDR4
|Storage:
|256GB PCIe SSD
1TB HDD
|256GB PCIe SSD
1TB HDD
|Audio:
|Harman Speakers
Dolby Home Theater
Dual Digital Microphones
|Harman Speakers
Dolby Home Theater
Dual Digital Microphones
|Camera:
|720p HD fixed focus
CMOS camera
|720p HD fixed focus
CMOS camera
|Connectivity:
|Wireless AC
Bluetooth 4.1
|Wireless AC
Bluetooth 4.1
|Ports:
|1x USB 3.1 Type-C
2x USB 3.0
1x SD card reader
1x HDMI
1x Ethernet
1x Audio jack
|1x USB 3.1 Type-C
2x USB 3.0
1x SD card reader
1x HDMI
1x Ethernet
1x Audio jack
|Battery:
|52.5 Watt hour
|35 Watt hour
|Size:
|14.3 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches
|12.9 x 9.02 x 0.78 inches
|Weight:
|Starting at 4.4 pounds
|Starting at 3.74 pounds
|Color:
|Onyx Black
|Onyx Black
|Additional features:
|Backlit keyboard
Fingerprint reader
|Backlit keyboard
Fingerprint reader
|Preloaded software:
|None
|None
|Availability:
|May
|May
|Starting price:
|$800
|$800
Miix 320 2-in-1
Lenovo’s new Miix unit can be used as a laptop or as a tablet, as the included keyboard is detachable. Unlike the convertibles, this device is based on an Intel Atom processor, a chip we presumed had gone extinct in the mainstream market. While Lenovo didn’t list the specific Atom chip in its pre-launch specs, the description matches the x5-Z8500 released in the first quarter of 2015.
More: The Lenovo Flex 4 2-in-1 convertible is getting a refresh with a thinner frame
Models will be shipped in Windows 10 Home and Pro flavors along with 4G LTE connectivity. Configurations will consist of up to 4GB of system memory, up to 128GB of internal storage, and loads of pre-installed software. Other notable features include a 2MP camera on the front, a 5MP camera on the back, Wireless AC connectivity, and a 1,920 x 1,200 screen resolution.
|Device type:
|2-in-1 with a detachable keyboard
|Operating system:
|Windows 10 Home
Windows 10 Pro
|Display size:
|10.1 inches with Touch
|Display resolution:
|1,920 x 1,200
|Processor:
|Intel Atom x5-Z8500 “Cherry Trail”
|Graphics:
|Intel HD Graphics (integrated)
|Memory:
|Up to 4GB DDR3L
|Storage:
|Up to 128GB
|Audio:
|2x one-watt Dolby Advanced Audio speakers
Analog microphone
|Camera:
|2MP on front
5MP on back (with auto-focus)
|Connectivity:
|Wireless AC (2×2)
Bluetooth 4.2
4G LTE
|Ports:
|1x USB 3.0 Type-C
2x USB 2.0 (on dock)
1x Micro HDMI
1x Micro SD card slot
1x Nano SIM slot
1x Microphone/headphone combo jack
|Battery:
|33 Watt hour (up to 10 hours)
|Size (tablet):
|9.8 x 7.01 x 0.35 inches
|Size (dock):
|9.8 x 7.20 x 0.33 inches
|Weight:
|Wi-Fi model tablet only – starting at 1.21 pounds
Wi-Fi model with keyboard – starting at 2.25 pounds
4G LTE model tablet only – starting at 1.23 pounds
4G LTE model with keyboard – starting at 2.27 pounds
|Color:
|Platinum Silver
Snow White
|Preloaded software:
|Lenovo ID
Lenovo App Explorer
Lenovo CCSDK
Lenovo PC Manager
Garantia Estendida
Lenovo Cloud Disk
Dropbox with 25GB
Yandex
LEI
Lenovo Application Store
|Availability:
|April
|Starting price:
|$200
The Tab 4 Series Tablets
Finally, Lenovo introduced two tablet models built for adults and kids alike. There are four units in the entire Tab 4 batch: two with 8-inch screens and two with 10.1-inch screens. All four are based on Android 7.0 “Nougat” and are compatible with the Lenovo Kid’s Accessory Pack, an optional add-on that includes a blue light filter, two colorful stickers by 3M to help prevent scratches, and a shock-resistant bumper. The tablets also offer a dedicated Lenovo Kid’s Account packing a special browser and curated, safe content.
But that’s not all. The “Plus” units offer an optional Productivity Accessory Pack consisting of a Bluetooth keyboard that also serves as a protective sleeve or stand. When attached, this pack will automatically load a special productivity interface built into the two “Plus” tablets, providing mouse and keyboard optimizations, multi-window support, a desktop-like taskbar, instant app switching, and more.
First, here are the ingredients thrown into the two new 10.1-inch Android tablets:
|Tab 4 10 Plus
|Tab 4 10
|Operating system:
|Android 7.0
|Android 7.0
|Screen size:
|10.1 inches
|10.1 inches
|Screen resolution:
|1,920 x 1,200
|1,280 x 800
|Panel Type:
|IPS
|IPS
|Processor:
|Eight-core
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
(MSM8953)
2.0GHz
|Four-core
Qualcomm Snapdragon
(MSM8917)
1.4GHz
|Memory:
|3GB and 4GB
|2GB
|Storage:
|16GB and 64GB
|16GB and 32GB
|Audio:
|Dual speakers
Dolby Atmos audio
|Dual speakers
Dolby Atmos audio
|Cameras:
|5MP (front)
8MP (back)
|2MP (front)
5MP (back)
|Battery:
|7000mAh
|7000mAh
|Connectivity:
|Wireless AC
Bluetooth 4.1
GPS
4G LTE (optional)
|Wireless N
Bluetooth 4.2
GPS
4G LTE (optional)
|Ports:
|1x USB 2.0 Type-C
1x Headphone jack
1x SIM card slot
1x Micro SD card slot
|1x Micro USB
1x Headphone jack
1x SIM card slot
1x Micro SD card slot
|Colors:
|Sparkling White
Aurora Black
|Slate Black
Polar White
|Sensors:
|Fingerprint reader
Accelerometer
Ambient light
Vibration motor
Hall sensor
|Accelerometer
Vibration motor
Hall sensor
|Size:
|9.72 x 6.81 x 0.27 inches
|9.72 x 6.73 x 0.32 inches
|Weight:
|1.04 pounds
|1.10 pounds
|Price:
|$249
|$149
|Availability:
|May
|May
Now here are the two new Tab 4 8 units:
|Tab 4 8 Plus
|Tab 4 8
|Operating system:
|Android 7.0
|Android 7.0
|Screen size:
|8 inches
|8 inches
|Screen resolution:
|1,920 x 1,200
|1,280 x 720
|Panel Type:
|IPS
|IPS
|Processor:
|Eight-core
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
(MSM8953)
2.0GHz
|Four-core
Qualcomm Snapdragon
(MSM8917)
1.4GHz
|Memory:
|3GB and 4GB
|2GB
|Storage:
|16GB and 64GB
|16GB and 32GB
|Audio:
|Dual speakers
Dolby Atmos audio
|Dual speakers
Dolby Atmos audio
|Cameras:
|5MP (front)
8MP (back)
|2MP (front)
5MP (back)
|Battery:
|4850mAh
|4850mAh
|Connectivity:
|Wireless AC
Bluetooth 4.2
GPS
4G LTE (optional)
|Wireless N
Bluetooth 4.2
GPS
4G LTE (optional)
|Ports:
|1x USB 2.0 Type-C
1x Headphone jack
1x SIM card slot
1x Micro SD card slot
|1x Micro USB
1x Headphone jack
1x SIM card slot
1x Micro SD card slot
|Colors:
|Sparkling White
Aurora Black
|Slate Black
Polar White
|Sensors:
|Fingerprint reader
Accelerometer
Ambient light
Hall sensor
Vibration motor
|Accelerometer
Ambient light
Hall sensor
Vibration motor
Proximity (LTE only)
|Size:
|8.26 x 4.84 x 0.27 inches
|8.7 x 4.88 x 0.32 inches
|Weight:
|0,66 pounds
|0,64 pounds
|Price:
|$199
|$109
|Availability:
|May
|May