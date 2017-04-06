Lenovo shows off the Blade, another novel Windows 10 2-in-1 concept

Why it matters to you With concepts like Lenovo's latest Blade, there should be no shortage of innovative new devices joining the Windows 10 PC ecosystem.

If you’ve been following the Windows 10 PC ecosystem over the last few years, then you’ve no doubt noticed that there’s no shortage of innovative form factors. The operating system’s focus on touch and pen input, not to mention Microsoft’s own Surface devices, have compelled PC makers to come up with some fascinating designs.

Lenovo, in particular, hasn’t been shy about coming up with something new. Its Yoga Book 2-in-1 device is a case in point, and now the company is pushing the envelope again with its Blade “next generation laptop” that offers up its own innovations, as Liliputing points out.

The Lenovo Blade garnered some attention at the most recent IF World Design Guide Awards, where Lenovo managed to score a number of wins. The Blade is a Windows 10 2-in-1 in a tablet format utilizing a detachable keyboard and a built-in cover that folds over to protect the screen when not in use. In that respect, it’s not unlike a number of other 2-in-1 machines.

Where the Blade diverges from the pack is in the use of Miracast wireless display technology, which allow the keyboard and display portion to continue working together even when the keyboard is detached. A magnetic connector is used to easily attached and detach the keyboard. But when you pull them apart, the machine keeps working, enabling some serious flexibility.

In addition, the Blade can connect with other Miracast devices, meaning that its functionality could be expanded in the future. It’s not clear from the information that Lenovo has released so far exactly how the system works, and whether the computing technology is in the keyboard, the display, or both.

Regardless, the Lenovo Blade is a fascinating concept that would introduce yet another unique form factor to the Windows 10 PC ecosystem. There’s no word yet on if or when Lenovo might release the Blade to the market, or how it will be priced.