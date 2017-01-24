Lenovo reveals new clamshell, convertible laptops aimed at students and schools

Why it matters to you Students and schools may want to see what Lenovo's new Chromebooks and Windows 10-based notebooks bring next month.

During the BETT 2017 convention in London, Lenovo revealed its latest products for the educational market that included updated ThinkPad 11e and ThinkPad 11e Yoga laptops. Both are part of Microsoft’s new “Intune for Education” program aimed to push Windows 10 into the educational system and seemingly target the low-priced Chromebook market. However, Lenovo knows many of its customers love Chrome OS, and plans to ship Chromebook versions of these two models as well.

But that’s not all. Lenovo also plans to introduce the Lenovo N23 Chromebook next month followed by the Lenovo N23 Yoga Chromebook in April, and then the Lenovo N24 laptop later this year. However, as shown in the table below, Lenovo’s new Chromebooks targeting the educational sector will still be a cheaper option than the Windows 10 units on the pricing front. Whether or not that rumored Windows 10 licensing fee reduction applied to these laptops is unknown for now.

Windows 10 Chrome OS ThinkPad 11e: February

Starting @ $519

($419 for Shape the Future) May

Starting @ $369 ThinkPad 11e Yoga: February

Starting @ $599

($499 for Shape the Future) May

Starting @ $449 Lenovo N24: Mid 2017

Pricing unknown N/A Lenovo N23: N/A February

Starting @ $199 Lenovo N23 Yoga: N/A April

Starting @ $279

Despite the announcement, Lenovo didn’t provide any hardware details regarding the upcoming laptops, nor have the units appeared on the company’s website. All we currently have to go on is a general list of features for each until the products show up online.

For starters, the following table shows the ThinkPad 11e laptops with Windows and Chrome OS that Lenovo plans to replace next month. There’s really no difference between the “vanilla” clamshell models and the convertible “Yoga” units save for the obvious screen flexibility with the Yoga models, and the added Windows 7 Pro option for the clamshell models.

ThinkPad 11e

Windows ThinkPad 11e

Chrome OS Form factor: Clamshell

Convertible (Yoga only) Clamshell

Convertible (Yoga only) Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro

Windows 7 Pro Chrome OS Screen size: 11.6 inches 11.6 inches Resolution: 1,366 x 768 1,366 x 768 Processor: Intel Core i3-6100U

Intel Celeron N3150

Intel Pentium 4405U Intel Celeron N3150 Graphics: Up to Intel HD 520 Integrated Intel graphics Memory: Up to 8GB DDR3L

@ 1,600MHz Up to 4GB DDR3L

@ 1,600MHz Storage: 128GB SSD

192GB SSD

256GB SSD 16GB eMMC Connectivity: Wireless N

Bluetooth 4.0 Wireless N

Bluetooth 4.0 Battery: 42 Watt hour 42 Watt hour Webcam: 720p 720p Ports: 1x HDMI 1.4

2x USB 3.0

1x SD card reader

1x Ethernet port 1x HDMI 1.4

2x USB 3.0

1x SD card reader Size: 11.81 x 8.27 x 0.88 inches 11.81 x 8.27 x 0.88 inches Weight: Starting at 3.3 pounds Starting at 3.3 pounds

As for what the new ThinkPad 11e and ThinkPad Yoga 11e models will provide, here is what Lenovo offers in the details department:

The latest Intel processors.

Brighter screens.

Gorilla glass protection.

A water-resistant keyboard.

New and improved mechanically anchored keys.

Up to 10 hours of battery life.

Yoga 11e comes with a pen supporting Windows Ink.

Next, we have the upcoming N23 Chromebooks that will be served up in traditional clamshell and convertible “Yoga” flavors. Lenovo said the N23 Yoga Chromebook will be the company’s very first Chromebook with an ARM-based processor. That means the device will be optimized for Android apps sold in the Google Play Store even though all Chromebooks launching in 2017 and thereafter will work just fine with Android apps.

“Simple to set-up and manage, both N23 Chromebooks offer students a personalized user experience simply by signing in with their Google Chrome ID while teachers and IT administrators have peace of mind and ultimate flexibility with a web-based management console,” Lenovo said.

Here are the N23 Chromebook highlights:

Traditional clamshell and Yoga flavors.

Reinforced ports and hinges.

Mechanically anchored keys.

Water-resistant keyboard.

10 hours of battery life.

Finally, we have the Lenovo N24 convertible notebook based on Windows 10. Given it won’t be made available until sometime around this summer, the company revealed very little about its details. However, what we know is that it will sport an 11.6-inch IPS screen that can rotate a full 360 degrees. This screen will support 10-point touch input and Lenovo’s Active Pen when the Lenovo N24 arrives later this year.