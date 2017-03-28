Lenovo boosts the VR capability of its ThinkStation P-Series with latest refresh

Why it matters to you Designers and content creators looking for a new workstation that supports high-quality virtual reality now have a new option with Lenovo's latest ThinkStation refresh.

Lenovo is expanding its family of workstations capable of delivering high-quality virtual reality with the launch of its new ThinkStation P320 solution. Revealed during the Develop3D Live event on March 28, it’s actually a refresh of the ThinkStation P310 tower and small form factor desktop workstations. The internals have been updated with the latest Intel Xeon processors, the most recent Nvidia Quadro graphics cards, and more.

Here are the hardware details of the new P320 refresh:

Form factors: Tower and Small Form Factor Processor options: Intel Xeon E3-1200 v6

Intel Seventh-Generation Core i3/i5/i7 Operating system: Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

Windows 7 Pro 64-bit

Ubuntu

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Graphics (SFF): Up to 2x Nvidia Quadro P1000 cards Graphics (Tower): Up to 1x Nvidia Quadro P4000 card Memory: Up to 64GB DDR4 @ 2,400MHz (four slots) Storage Types: 3.5” SATA 3 7,200RPM HDD up to 4TB

3.5” SATA 3 7,200RPM Hybrid up to 2TB

2.5” SATA 3 SSD up to 2TB

M.2 PCIe SSD up to 1TB Storage capacity (Tower): 4x 3.5” HDD or Hybrid (16TB max)

4x 2.5” SSD (8TB max)

2x M.2 PCIe SSD (2TB max) Storage capacity (SFF): 2x 3.5” HDD or Hybrid (8TB max)

3x 2.5” SSD (6TB max)

2x M.2 PCIe SSD (2TB max) Power supply: 210 watts (85-percent efficient)

250 watts (85 percent efficient)

400 watts (92 percent efficient) Connectivity: Wireless AC (Intel 8265)

Bluetooth 4.0 PCI / PCIe Slots: 1x PCI3 x16

1x PCI x4 (x16 mechanical)

2x PCIe x1 Ports (front): 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gbps)

1x Microphone jack

1x Headphone jack

1x 29-in-1 SD card reader (optional)

1x 9-in-1 SD card reader (optional)

1x eSATA port

1x 1394 IEEE Firewire port Ports (back): 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gbps)

2x USB 2.0

1x Serial (optional)

1x VGA

2x DisplayPort

1x Ethernet

1x Audio line-in

1x Audio line-out

1x Microphone line-in Flex module options (supports up to 4): Thunderbolt 3 Type-C

9.0mm Slim optical drive

SD card reader

1394 IEEE Firewire

eSATA Tower dimensions: 6.9 x 16.8 x 14.8 inches Small Form Factor dimensions: 4.0 x 15.5 x 13.3 inches

As with the older ThinkStation P310 models, owners can customize the P320 refresh before making the final purchase. Unfortunately, Lenovo didn’t provide specific seventh-generation Intel Core CPU information at the time of this publication. However, the company did produce a rather lengthy list of preloaded software for Windows 10 and Windows 7, so don’t expect a clean, bloat-free “Signature Edition” install right out of the box.

“Offering Pro VR certification gives those working in industries where the workstation is already recommended a more accessible avenue into VR,” Lenovo said Tuesday. “This certification gives ThinkStation P320 users an opportunity to add virtual reality more easily into their workflow without requiring an initial high-end hardware and software investment.”

Lenovo didn’t provide pricing, but as a point of reference, the ThinkStation P310 tower workstation has a starting price of $719 and is based on the Core i3-6100, i5-6500, and i7-6700 processors. The small form factor version has the same starting price, but offers a much larger processor selection. Expect the same customization capabilities with Lenovo’s new P320 workstation refresh.