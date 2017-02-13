Lenovo is refreshing its Flex 4 2-in-1s with more storage, 7th-gen Intel CPUs

Why it matters to you The leak shows that Lenovo is getting ready to refresh its Flex 4 2-in-1 device with a thinner frame and more storage configurations.

After launching the Lenovo Flex 4 here in the United States last year, the company is gearing up to refresh the convertible notebook in the near future. Lenovo briefly displayed the unannounced product on its website over the weekend, listing it as the Lenovo Yoga 520 given that the older model is sold as the Yoga 510 outside the United States.

The upcoming convertible will be based on seventh-generation “Kaby Lake” Intel processors up to a Core i7 model. It will also sport an optional fingerprint reader, a flexible 360-degree hinge, a battery promising up to 10 hours of use on a single charge, and support for the Lenovo Active Pen. The 2-in-1 device will be sold in 14-inch and 15.6-inch form factors.

Here are the specs for the leaked 14-inch model:

Operating system: Windows 10 Home Screen size: 14 inches Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 Screen type: IPS Processor: Up to seventh-generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: Integrated Memory: Up to 16GB DDR4 Storage: Up to 512GB PCI Express SSD

Up to 1TB SATA HDD

Up to 128GB PCI Express SSD / 1TB SATA HDD combo Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth Camera: 720p with dual-array microphones Audio: Dolby Home Theater

Harman Audio Battery: Up to 10 hours Ports: 2x USB 3.0 (one charges)

1x USB Type-C

1x SD card reader

1x HDMI

1x Gigabit Ethernet

1x headphone/microphone combo jack Size: 12.9 x 9.0 x 0.8 inches Weight: 3.9 pounds Colors: Onyx Black

Mineral Grey

Metallic Gold

According to Lenovo, the refreshed 2-in-1 device sports smaller bezels on each side of the screen, reduced from 12.3mm to 7.6mm for a better viewing experience. The refresh is slightly smaller, too, despite keeping the same screen size, down from the older model’s dimensions of 13.24 x 9.13 x 0.82 inches.

On the processor front, Lenovo doesn’t list specific chips, but does indicate on the product page that it will likely ship with configurations based on the Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processors. The older model supported processors up to a seventh-generation Core i5 chip, and up to an Intel Pentium 4405U chip. Lenovo may have done away with the AMD Radeon R5 M430 graphics option, too.

More: Lenovo Yoga 720 with GTX 1050 graphics rumored to arrive at MWC 2017

One noticeable change is the storage configurations. The older model provides storage options of up to 1TB on a hard drive or up to 256GB on an SSD. The new 14-inch model, as the specs show above, doubles the SSD capacity limit while throwing in a storage configuration pairing a 1TB hard drive with an SSD of up to 128GB in storage capacity.

Right now, pricing and availability is unknown, but Lenovo will likely reveal the new 2-in-1 during the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, Spain, starting February 27. However, as a comparison, Lenovo sells seven different set configurations of the current 14-inch Lenovo Flex 4 ranging from $370 to $950 (web prices). We presume the new units may be sold as the Lenovo Flex 5 here in the U.S.