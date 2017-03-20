LG 4K HDR monitor will use USB Type-C and cost $1,000 at launch

Why it matters to you If you want to future-proof your next monitor purchase, LG's latest offering might be worth considering.

LG’s 32UD99, USB Type-C, HDR 4K monitor has been on our radar since the company’s pre-CES announcement in December last year, but even though we got a better look at the show itself, we didn’t have a release date or price. Now though, we do. It’s coming at the end of March and it will set you back $1,000.

The 32-inch LG display has a native resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, more commonly known as 4K or UHD. It supports the new HDR10 standard, so can deliver color and contrast beyond that of reality, with 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color space supported. The underlying panel behind all of the visual magic is of the IPS variety.

Unlike most traditional monitors, the 32UD99 doesn’t use a kettle lead for power, but a much more contemporary USB Type-C connector. It also has two HDMI ports and another pair of traditional Type-A USB 3.0 ports.

Response time is listed at 5ms and the panel also supports AMD’s Freesync technology.

The physical frame is designed with a slimline bezel, which gives it a neat, contemporary look, though it comes with a pair of built-in speakers which are said to have some reasonable power to them and are supported by LG’s Rich Bass technology, according to MSPowerUser.

All of this is going to be available on March 28, with a price tag of $1,000. It’s not a cheap monitor by any means, but LG is targeting the professional crowd with this display, given its support for such a deep color palette and LG’s True Color Pro for improved color reproduction.

The fact that it supports HDR10 should make it a little more future-proof, too, which is important when you’re spending this much on a display.

Is LG’s upcoming 32UD99 a monitor you would consider on your next update cycle?