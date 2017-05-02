LG now has a 42.5-inch display that’s optimized for multitasking

Why it matters to you If you want a large high-resolution display that won't force you to take out a second mortgage on your house, then LG has a new option to consider.

Anyone looking to add a high-end monitor to their PC setup is not hurting for great options lately. Whether someone is looking for high resolutions, fast refresh rates, high dynamic range (HDR), or other trendy buzzwords, chances are there’s one or more option available.

LG has been at the forefront of companies offering high-resolution displays, starting with its Ultrafine 5K monitor aimed at Apple’s MacBook Pro. Now, the company is introducing a high-resolution option for everyone else with its LG 43UD79-B, as Engadget reports.

The LG 43UD79-B is a 42.5-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution display that promises some serious image quality. Contrast is rated at 1000:1 at a 178-degree viewing angle, while LG has baked in support for more than 1.07 billion colors. AMD FreeSync support promises solid gaming performance with minimal tearing and stuttering, although the monitor tops out at a 60Hz refresh rate. LG is also building in blue-light flicker reduction technology to minimize eye fatigue.

The 43UD79-B offers a host of features to help users squeeze value out of its expansive panel. For example, picture-by-picture (PbP) and picture-in-picture (PiP) modes allow the monitor to simultaneously display four 21.3-inch Full HD screens utilizing multiple sources. A remote control provides easy access to the on-screen display (OSD) functionality.

Finally, the monitor offers a solid range of connectivity options. Inputs include four HDMI ports (two HDMI 1.0 and two HDMI 1.4), a DisplayPort, and a USB Type-C connection. Downstream support is provided by a pair of USB 3.0 ports, with additional support for connecting two computers and sharing a keyboard and mouse. Dual 10-watt speakers provide the audio.

LG is shipping the 43UD79-B in Japan on May 19 for 83,000 yen, or around $745. As Engadget notes, pre-orders for the monitor are already showing up in the U.S., with pricing running just shy of $700. Availability outside of Japan has not yet been announced.