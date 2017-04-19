Logitech’s new G413 mechanical gaming keyboard juggles price, performance

Why it matters to you Here's a new mechanical keyboard for PC gamers that crams advanced features into a peripheral without a heavy price tag.

After we just reviewed the Logitech G Pro mechanical keyboard sporting Logitech’s proprietary Romer-G mechanical switches, Logitech now offers a cheaper mechanical keyboard for PC gamers called the G413. Costing $90, the peripheral includes a pass-through USB 2.0 port, a brushed 5052 aluminum-magnesium alloy faceplate, and static per-key LED illumination.

Technically, there are two versions of the new Logitech G G413 keyboard: one “Carbon” unit with “elemental red” backlighting, and one “Silver” unit with “iconic white” backlighting, the latter of which can only be purchased through Best Buy if not bought from Logitech’s online shop. However, save for the different backlit colors, both models are the same on a hardware level, packing a full-size 144-key form factor.

Here are the technical details of both:

Part numbers: G413 Carbon – 920-008300

G413 Silver – 920-008348 Dimensions: 5.12 (H) x 17.5 (W) x 1.4 (D) inches Weight: 2.4 pounds without cable Cable length: 6 feet LED brightness levels: 5 Switch Type: Romer-G Switch durability: 70 million keypresses Actuation distance: 1.5mm Actuation force: 45g Total travel distance: 3.0mm Connection type: USB 2.0 Type-A Pass-through USB port: Yes, USB 2.0 Type-A N-Key Rollover: 26 Dedicated media keys: No Dedicated macro keys: No Special keys: FN + F7 = Backlight toggle

FN + F8 = Game Mode

FN + F9/F10/F11/F12 = Media controls

Note that because Logitech didn’t toss dedicated media keys into the design, users are required to handle media playback using the FN button and four function keys (play/pause, stop, forward, and backward). Volume control appears to be locked down to the SCRLK and Pause buttons when hitting the FN key, but Logitech indicates that all function keys are customizable using the company’s free Logitech Gaming Software utility.

The Game Mode aspect means users can disable the annoying Windows key by pressing FN + F8. However, users can load up Logitech’s utility to disable any key when Game Mode is on so that you’re not accidentally firing up an email client while trying to fight off highly annoying opponents. The software can even be used to assign macros to the function keys to make those multi-key commands easier on the fingertips.

The 26-key rollover aspect indicates the keyboard can correctly register up to 26 keys simultaneously. If that weren’t the case, users could experience wrong key entries in their multi-key commands, as if a ghost were typing along with the user (aka ghosting). Providing 26-key rollover support is somewhat of an overkill, but at least Logitech has your back when executing those long commands. The company even throws in a keycap puller and a set of 12 “raised” caps to replace the default caps used in the WASD area.

“We spent a lot of time carefully designing and engineering this keyboard to deliver advanced performance with just the right feature set, at the right price point,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. “We created this keyboard with features like USB passthrough, backlit keys, and a metal finish. With the G413 we believe we’ve achieved the perfect balance of high-performance features and attractive design.”

Both models are available now for a mere $90.