Remember the millennium bug? Microsoft had a Y2K disaster plan

As of 2016, the “Y2K problem” or “millennium bug” is little more than a memory for anyone who was around to see the turn of the millennium firsthand. However, back in 1999, there were concerns that it could wreak havoc on computers all over the world — and, as it turns out, Microsoft had a plan in place in case the worst fears were realized.

For the uninitiated, the “year 2000 problem” refers to the way that 20th century computers handled dates. Some early programmers had taken to representing the four-digit value of a year with only two digits, which meant that when the millennium came around, these systems would confuse the year 2000 for the year 1900.

Throughout the 1990s, pockets of the programming community wrestled with the problem and attempted to find a solution. A co-ordinated effort to check and fix systems that could be affected was successful — but the idea of a computer-killing error was widely publicized by the press and pop-culture references in shows like The Simpsons.

This week’s edition of Microsoft’s regular One Dev Question video series with seasoned developer and “semi-official Windows historian” Raymond Chen explains how the company prepared for the year 2000. Apparently, a truck filled with backup generators was on call at its headquarters on New Year’s Eve 1999, just in case anything went awry.

“Remember Y2K?” Chen asks in the video. “Y2K was when everybody thought the world was going to end — and, it didn’t. But everybody was afraid. And people at Microsoft were afraid, too.”

Even if it’s largely forgotten today, at the time, the Y2K problem seemed like it had the potential to do some real damage. The fact that most large companies kept their contingency plans under wraps no doubt fueled some of the hysteria, so it’s particularly interesting to hear what actually went on at a company as prominent as Microsoft.