Microsoft is currently experiencing issues with letting users log into its services

Why it matters to you If you're currently having issues logging into a Microsoft service, stop trying to fix your PC. Microsoft is having some system problems that are holding you back.

While the cloud and integrated cloud services can be great things in terms of linking systems and data, they do have one major weakness — they represent a single point of failure. That’s particularly true for services that use a single login to access multiple services.

As a case in point, if you’re having issues logging into a Microsoft service right now, then there may not be anything wrong with your PC, nor anything you can do to regain access to your Microsoft accounts. Rather, it’s looking like Microsoft itself is what’s holding you back, as The Verge reports.

Apparently, Microsoft’s infrastructure is experiencing its second major interruption so far this month, with a number of properties disallowing users from logging in. The issues seem to be either very slow access to services or the inability to log back into services that need to be recovered. Affected services include Xbox Live, Skype, OneDrive, Outlook.com, and the Windows Store.

One example of the problem occurs when trying to add a OneDrive account to Windows 10 to enable syncing. Attempt to do so return an error that the account cannot be accessed. Microsoft Xbox Live support has this to say:

“Our engineers and developers are actively continuing to work to resolve the issue causing some members to have problems finding previously purchased content or purchasing new content. Stay tuned, and thanks for your patience.”

While this notice specifically applies to Xbox Live, the symptoms are occurring on some of Microsoft’s other services as well. As you can see from the screenshot below, trying to update apps in the Windows Store on a system that was already fully authorized returns an error about a missing Internet connection. If you want to be notified when the services are available, then go to the Xbox Live support page and click on the green “Notify me” button.

Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you’re feeling like you’re watching an episode of “The Outer Limits,” then don’t bother adjusting your PC. You’ll just have to wait for Microsoft to resolve these issues before gaining full access to your Microsoft services. In the meantime, you can spend a few minutes complaining about the vulnerabilities involved with putting all of our computing services in single baskets.