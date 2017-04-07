Microsoft releases April driver update for Surface Book, Surface Pro 4

Why it matters to you Your Surface Book or Surface Pro 4 should be a bit more stable with the release of April's firmware and driver update.

After working hard to resolve some serious firmware and driver issues with its Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book machines, Microsoft has established a fairly regular routine lately. It’s been pushing out new updates for both machines on a monthly basis, give or take, even when the number of fixes is relatively small.

Such is the case with April’s firmware update, which isn’t the most significant that Microsoft has released. However, while the update only offers a few fixes for each machine, those might just be the ones many users are looking for.

First up is the Surface Pro 4, which is following up on display, storage, and other updates in March with a few that are aimed at improving overall stability. Here are the details for the April 2017 Surface Pro 4 update:

Surface driver update for Surface System Aggregator (103.1610.256.0): Resolves screen brightness issue when devices come out of sleep.

Intel Corporation driver update for Intel Precise Touch Device (1.2.0.83): Improves system stability.

Surface driver update for Surface Integration (1.0.121.0): Adjusts system Hibernation defaults.

At the risk of sounding redundant, the Surface Book’s April 2017 update is quite similar and follows a much more significant update from last month. The details are as follows:

Surface driver update for Surface System Aggregator (90.1610.256.0): Resolves screen brightness issue when devices come out of sleep.

Intel Corporation driver update for Intel Precise Touch Device (1.2.0.83): Improves system stability.

Surface driver update for Surface Integration (1.1.328.0): Adjusts system Hibernation defaults.

As usual, you can grab these updates by clicking on the Action Center icon, selecting All Settings, then Update & Security, then Windows Update, and then hitting the Check for updates button. The firmware will download and then install, and your machine might need to be rebooted. Note that the update might already have automatically downloaded and installed by the time you read this.

There’s still no word on if or when Surface Pro 5 and Surface Book 2 hardware might arrive. In the meantime, Microsoft apparently remains committed to ensuring that the hardware you have continues to provide stable performance.