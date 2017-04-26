Microsoft releases second April update for Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book

Why it matters to you If your Surface Pro 4 or Surface Book is running Windows 10 Creators Update, there's a driver update waiting for you.

Microsoft’s next event is scheduled for May 2, 2017, where the company is expected to cover Windows 10 Cloud Edition and focus on some kind of solution for the educational market. It’s speculated that the company might introduce the Surface Pro 5 successor to the highly successful Surface Pro 4 Windows 10 2-in-1.

In the meantime, the company continues to pay attention to its current Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book machines. Microsoft released the second set of driver updates this month for each machine, and the updates are aimed at further improving the stability and performance of devices upgraded to Windows 10 Creators Update, as Neowin reports.

The Surface Pro 4’s latest update focuses primarily on improving audio performance when playing video:

Intel Corporation driver update for Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) Audio Controller (09.21.00.2102): Improve video playback on installed apps while online.

Intel Corporation driver update for Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) OED (09.21.00.2102): Improve video playback on installed apps while offline.

The Surface Book drivers also improve audio performance while playing video, in addition to helping Cortana understand you when you are speaking to her:

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. update for Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) (6.0.1.7895): Improves Cortana speech recognition.

Intel Corporation driver update for Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) Audio Controller (09.21.00.2102): Improves video playback on installed apps while online.

Intel Corporation driver update for Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) OED (09.21.00.2102): Improves video playback on installed apps while offline.

Neowin makes note of the fact that 24.1 percent of Surface Pro 4 users and 29.3 percent of Surface Book users are already running Windows 10 Creators Update. If you are an owner of either of these machines and you want to install the latest update, then you will need to make sure you’re running Creators Update as well.