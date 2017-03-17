Microsoft releases second Windows Insider preview build in as many days

Why it matters to you If you're a Windows Insider, you might be getting tired of new Windows 10 preview builds ahead of the Creators Update -- but Microsoft keeps releasing them.

With Windows 10 Creators Update just around the corner, the Windows Insider preview builds are starting to come hot and heavy. If you missed Thursday’s update, then you’ll want to go to your Settings app and hit the update button, because Microsoft didn’t wait for you to do it yesterday before releasing another build.

This time around, it’s Build 15061, and as expected for a feature-complete update, it’s full of nothing but bug fixes. Microsoft provided the details in its blog post, as usual, to make sure Windows Insiders know what is awaiting them.

More: Microsoft’s latest build of Windows 10 for Insiders fixes some remaining issues

Looking at the list of fixes, Microsoft is clearly taking some time to ensure that any nagging issues are fixed up before Creators Update is released to PCs on April 11. Here’s a list of what’s been resolved in the latest build:

If you’ve been seeing visual distortion when watching MP4 videos using the Movies and TV app, then that should no longer occur.

Out-of-the-box experience crashes shouldn’t happen when you tap on the birthday date field when creating new accounts and emails addresses.

Virtual private network connections should no longer be missing from Network Connections.

Direct3D 9 games — however many you might still have hanging around, given that DirectX 12 is the latest version — should no longer fail to launch if your display resolution isn’t set to the recommended level for your system.

As usual, there remain some known issues that you’ll want to consider before you hit that update button. Here are the details:

You can keep your currently installed language packs, but won’t be able to install any new ones.

You might need to power off your PC and back on to resolve error 8024a112 when trying to install this build. A manual reboot might also fix the error.

If you see the error “Some updates were canceled. We’ll keep trying in case new updates become available” when trying to update your machine in the Windows Update app, then you can delete a registry key to fix it. Check out this forum post for more details.

An advertising ID misconfiguration problem might cause some apps and games to crash. If so, then delete this registry key: “HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\AdvertisingInfo”.

If you have a pending update, such as with the most recent Surface firmware updates, you might not receive a notification to restart your machine. You can go to Settings > Update & security > Windows Update to see if you need to restart your PC.

The broadcast live review window might flash green in the Game bar during broadcasting. Don’t fret, though, because it’s only visible to you and not your viewers.

As always, you’ll need to be a Windows Insider in the Fast Ring to see this update. You can join the program today if you want, but with less than a month to go before Creators Update is released for everyone, you might just want to wait. Otherwise, go to the Windows Update section of the Settings app to get your machine on Build 15061.