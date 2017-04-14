Mirabook notebook works with a variety of mobile smartphone and PC platforms

Why it matters to you Need access to a computer while on the go? Plug this 'mobile convergence' notebook into your smartphone for a more powerful productivity option.

One of the more forward-looking technology concepts today is the idea of connecting a smartphone to a larger display and external peripherals like a keyboard and mouse. The combination can provide the mobility benefits of a smartphone device with the productivity advantages of a notebook or desktop PC.

A number of companies are working specifically on notebook formats that work primarily with Windows 10 Mobile devices, such as HP’s Lap Dock that works with its Elite x3 smartphone and the NexDock. Now, there’s another player in the market, with the Miraxess Mirabook that’s now available to pledge at IndieGoGo.

Miraxess is a French startup that’s been offering “mobile convergence” products since 2015. The Mirabook is the latest product that it hopes will provide a notebook-like experience that mates with a number of different smartphone and PC platforms. In fact, it’s the Mirabook’s support for the following different convergence solutions that makes it different:

In terms of hardware, the Mirabook is an aluminum-finished clamshell with a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution 13.3-inch IPS display, full-size keyboard and touchpad, and extra storage and battery life that plugs into one of the supported platforms to provide a bona fide notebook experience. Connectivity is provided by USB Type-C for input and charging, and USB Type-C, HDMI, USB Type-A, and audio jack connections provide for flexible output.

For only five more days, the Mirabook can be pledged at the significantly reduced cost of $180, down from the estimated retail price of $299. Anyone who pledges at the early-bird price gets three “secret tickets” that can be used to pass along the savings to friends and families. Normal early-bird pricing will be $199 including the three secret tickets, and normal pledges will run $249.

Miraxess plans to ship the Mirabook worldwide starting in December 2017. The company has a fixed IndieGoGo goal of $50,000 and has so far raised 13 percent from a total of 37 backers. There’s a month left to get in on the deal, so if you’re looking for a flexible mobile convergence product to use with your smartphone, the Mirabook looks like an attractive option.