You might know MSI for gaming, but its latest laptops are ready to work

MSI unveiled a brand new slate of laptops Wednesday, bringing professional-grade horsepower to a new range of mobile workstations. These aren’t your typical laptops. With powerful hardware under the hood which eclipses even the most powerful gaming laptops, MSI’s new mobile workstations are designed to serve up blazingly fast CAD/CAM applications — even when using a VR headset.

WT73VR

It’s easy to look at this range of mobile workstations and fantasize about the gaming performance they might deliver, but machines like the WT73VR aren’t built for gaming — they’re built for making games, and using intensive 3D modeling software. The WT73VR tops out the new range of workstations with an Nvidia Quadro P5000, and Intel’s 7th-generation Xeon processors.

WT73VR Intel Xeon or Core i7 CPU Nvidia Quadro P5000 GPU VR ready

With specs like those, the WT73VR is essentially a mobile server, capable of performing the kind of work you’d normally save for a serious desktop workstation. This massive draft-horse sized workstation is designed from the ground up to provide the kind of performance that professionals need when designing and building high-end VR content with applications like Autodesk Stingray, or other demanding CAD/CAM applications.