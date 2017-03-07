Where did my laptop go?! MSI introduces new hard-to-spot Camo Squad line

Why it matters to you If you're a big fan of everything camouflage, or want your PC hidden from jealous Jawas, then MSI's new Camo Squad line could be right up your alley.

If you have trouble keeping track of your laptop, we’d steer clear of MSI’s new Camo Squad line, which brings digital camouflage to a number of its products. There are newly invisible laptops, obfuscated graphics cards, and hard-to-find gaming PCs, all coated with desert camouflage. Better yet, buying any of them nets you Ghost Recon: Wildlands, or the season pass for free!

Covering the gamut of MSI hardware, the Camo Squad includes the GE62VR 7RF and 7RE gaming laptops, the Trident 3 desktop PC, a Z270 motherboard and a GTX 1060 6G. All of them come coated in desert-themed digital camouflage to various extents and in different configurations, and will be available until June 30 as part of a limited promotion.

More: Bolivia unhappy with how country is depicted in ‘Ghost Recon: Wildlands’

The GE62VR 7RF and 7RE laptops are part of the Apache Pro line and come with a GTX 1060 or GTX 1050Ti graphics chip, respectively. Both come with Intel Core i7-7700HQ processors, though unfortunately we don’t have the full specifications as of yet (thanks, TomsHardware).

In fact right now MSI is keeping much of the specifications for its Camo Squad hardware hidden, which seems oddly appropriate. We can make an educated guess at the Trident 3 Camo Squad edition, though. The standard Trident 3 packs a Core i5 or i7 processor for the seventh generation of Intel CPUs, alongside up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and a GTX 1060 with either 3GB or 6GB of video memory.

Chances are its specs will fall somewhere around there. We also know that the GTX 1060 6G Camo Squad edition will come with 6GB of memory, as that’s what the 6G denotes.

Regardless of which piece of hardware you buy as part of the promotion, you will get a free copy of Ghost Recon: Wildlands. If you already own the game, you can opt for a free season pass instead, which seems like a nice touch.

The official page for the Camo Squad promotion is down at the time of writing, but for more information on the promotion you can check out a cached page here.