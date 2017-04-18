MSI outs five more gaming motherboards based on AMD’s new AM4 processor socket

Why it matters to you Customers wanting to build a new desktop based on AMD's new lineup of Ryzen processors now have five options for laying the foundation.

Just recently, MSI listed a batch of new motherboards based on AMD’s just-launched AM4 processor socket (seat). There are five in all, packing support for DDR4 memory clocked at 3,200MHz, USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gbps) connectivity, Military Class 4 components, premium audio, and loads more. All five are compatible with the new Ryzen processors, seventh-generation A-Series APUs, and seventh-gen Athlon chips.

Here are the hardware highlights of each motherboard:

X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

Form factor: ATX Chipset: AMD X370 DDR4 memory speeds (MHz): 1,866/2,133/2,667(OC)/2,933(OC)/3,200(OC) Memory channel: Dual DIMM slots: 4 Max memory amount (GB): 64GB PCIe x16 slots: 3 PCIe x1 slots: 3 SATA 3 connections: 6 M.2 slots: 2 Built-in LAN: 1x gigabit Ports (Front): 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

4x USB 2.0 Type-A Ports (Back): 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C

1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A

4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

2x USB 2.0 Type-A

5x jacks + optical S/PDIF

1x DVI-D

1x HDMI Nvidia SLI compatible: Yes AMD CrossFire compatible: Yes Other goodies: Included Intel Wireless AC adapter

Mystic Light RGB I/O cover and heatsink

Golden audio jacks

Intel Gaming LAN

PCIe Steel Armor graphics card protection

Gaming heatsinks

MSI Audio Boost

Gamer-focused BIOS Product page: Link

X370 Gaming Plus

Form factor: ATX Chipset: AMD X370 DDR4 memory speeds (MHz): 1,866/2,133/2,400/2,667(OC)/2,933(OC)/3,200(OC) Memory channel: Dual DIMM slots: 4 Max memory amount (GB): 64GB PCIe x16 slots: 3 PCIe x1 slots: 3 SATA 3 connections: 6 M.2 slots: 1 Built-in LAN: 1x gigabit Ports (Front): 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

4x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x Serial port Ports (Back): 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C

1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A

4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

2x USB 2.0 Type-A

6x audio ports

1x DVI-D

1x HDMI Nvidia SLI compatible: Yes AMD CrossFire compatible: Yes Other goodies: Golden audio jacks

Intel Gaming LAN

PCIe Steel Armor graphics card protection

Gaming heatsinks

MSI Audio Boost

Gamer-focused BIOS

Supports RGB Mystic Light Product page: Link

B350 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

Form factor: ATX Chipset: AMD B350 DDR4 memory speeds (MHz): 1,866/2,133/2,667(OC)/2,933(OC)/3,200(OC) Memory channel: Dual DIMM slots: 4 Max memory amount (GB): 64GB PCIe x16 slots: 2 PCIe x1 slots: 3 SATA 3 connections: 4 M.2 slots: 2 Built-in LAN: 1x gigabit Ports (Front): 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

4x USB 2.0 Type-A Ports (Back): 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C

1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A

4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

2x USB 2.0 Type-A

5x jacks + optical S/PDIF

1x DVI-D

1x HDMI Nvidia SLI compatible: No AMD CrossFire compatible: Yes Other goodies: Mystic Light RGB I/O cover

Golden audio jacks

Intel Gaming LAN

PCIe Steel Armor graphics card protection

Gaming heatsinks

MSI Audio Boost

Gamer-focused BIOS Product page: Link

B350 Gaming Plus

Form factor: ATX Chipset: AMD B350 DDR4 memory speeds (MHz): 1,866/2,133/2,400/2,667(OC)/2,933(OC)/3,200(OC) Memory channel: Dual DIMM slots: 4 Max memory amount (GB): 64GB PCIe x16 slots: 2 PCIe x1 slots: 2 PCI slots: 2 SATA 3 connections: 4 M.2 slots: 1 Built-in LAN: 1x gigabit Ports (Front): 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

4x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x Serial port Ports (Back): 3x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C

2x USB 2.0

6x audio ports

1x DVI-D

1x VGA

1x HDMI Nvidia SLI compatible: No AMD CrossFire compatible: Yes Other goodies: Golden audio jacks

Intel Gaming LAN

PCIe Steel Armor graphics card protection

Gaming red heatsinks

MSI Audio Boost

Gamer-focused BIOS

Supports RGB Mystic Light Product page: Link

B350 Krait Gaming

Form factor: ATX Chipset: AMD B350 DDR4 memory speeds (MHz): 1,866/2,133/2,400/2,667(OC)/2,933(OC)/3,200(OC) Memory channel: Dual DIMM slots: 4 Max memory amount (GB): 64GB PCIe x16 slots: 2 PCIe x1 slots: 3 SATA 3 connections: 4 M.2 slots: 1 Built-in LAN: 1x gigabit Ports (Front): 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

4x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x Serial port Ports (Back): 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A

1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C

4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

2x USB 2.0

6x audio ports

1x DVI-D

1x HDMI Nvidia SLI compatible: No AMD CrossFire compatible: Yes Other goodies: Black and white gaming I/O cover and heatsinks

Golden audio jacks

Intel Gaming LAN

PCIe Steel Armor graphics card protection

Gaming red heatsinks

MSI Audio Boost

Gamer-focused BIOS

Supports RGB Mystic Light Product page: Link

That’s everything in a nutshell. Unfortunately, we have no idea when the five motherboards will hit the market, or for how much. However, MSI currently offers a large number of other motherboards based on AMD’s new AM4 processor socket that customers can buy through Newegg right here. These include the X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium ($300), the X370 SLI Plus ($150), the X370 Gaming Pro Carbon ($180), and many, many more.