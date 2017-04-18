MSI outs five more gaming motherboards based on AMD’s new AM4 processor socket

Customers wanting to build a new desktop based on AMD's new lineup of Ryzen processors now have five options for laying the foundation.
Just recently, MSI listed a batch of new motherboards based on AMD’s just-launched AM4 processor socket (seat). There are five in all, packing support for DDR4 memory clocked at 3,200MHz, USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gbps) connectivity, Military Class 4 components, premium audio, and loads more. All five are compatible with the new Ryzen processors, seventh-generation A-Series APUs, and seventh-gen Athlon chips.
Here are the hardware highlights of each motherboard:
X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
|Form factor:
|ATX
|Chipset:
|AMD X370
|DDR4 memory speeds (MHz):
|1,866/2,133/2,667(OC)/2,933(OC)/3,200(OC)
|Memory channel:
|Dual
|DIMM slots:
|4
|Max memory amount (GB):
|64GB
|PCIe x16 slots:
|3
|PCIe x1 slots:
|3
|SATA 3 connections:
|6
|M.2 slots:
|2
|Built-in LAN:
|1x gigabit
|Ports (Front):
|4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
4x USB 2.0 Type-A
|Ports (Back):
|1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C
1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A
4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
2x USB 2.0 Type-A
5x jacks + optical S/PDIF
1x DVI-D
1x HDMI
|Nvidia SLI compatible:
|Yes
|AMD CrossFire compatible:
|Yes
|Other goodies:
|Included Intel Wireless AC adapter
Mystic Light RGB I/O cover and heatsink
Golden audio jacks
Intel Gaming LAN
PCIe Steel Armor graphics card protection
Gaming heatsinks
MSI Audio Boost
Gamer-focused BIOS
|Product page:
|Link
X370 Gaming Plus
|Form factor:
|ATX
|Chipset:
|AMD X370
|DDR4 memory speeds (MHz):
|1,866/2,133/2,400/2,667(OC)/2,933(OC)/3,200(OC)
|Memory channel:
|Dual
|DIMM slots:
|4
|Max memory amount (GB):
|64GB
|PCIe x16 slots:
|3
|PCIe x1 slots:
|3
|SATA 3 connections:
|6
|M.2 slots:
|1
|Built-in LAN:
|1x gigabit
|Ports (Front):
|4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
4x USB 2.0 Type-A
1x Serial port
|Ports (Back):
|1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C
1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A
4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
2x USB 2.0 Type-A
6x audio ports
1x DVI-D
1x HDMI
|Nvidia SLI compatible:
|Yes
|AMD CrossFire compatible:
|Yes
|Other goodies:
|Golden audio jacks
Intel Gaming LAN
PCIe Steel Armor graphics card protection
Gaming heatsinks
MSI Audio Boost
Gamer-focused BIOS
Supports RGB Mystic Light
|Product page:
|Link
B350 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
|Form factor:
|ATX
|Chipset:
|AMD B350
|DDR4 memory speeds (MHz):
|1,866/2,133/2,667(OC)/2,933(OC)/3,200(OC)
|Memory channel:
|Dual
|DIMM slots:
|4
|Max memory amount (GB):
|64GB
|PCIe x16 slots:
|2
|PCIe x1 slots:
|3
|SATA 3 connections:
|4
|M.2 slots:
|2
|Built-in LAN:
|1x gigabit
|Ports (Front):
|4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
4x USB 2.0 Type-A
|Ports (Back):
|1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C
1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A
4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
2x USB 2.0 Type-A
5x jacks + optical S/PDIF
1x DVI-D
1x HDMI
|Nvidia SLI compatible:
|No
|AMD CrossFire compatible:
|Yes
|Other goodies:
|Mystic Light RGB I/O cover
Golden audio jacks
Intel Gaming LAN
PCIe Steel Armor graphics card protection
Gaming heatsinks
MSI Audio Boost
Gamer-focused BIOS
|Product page:
|Link
B350 Gaming Plus
|Form factor:
|ATX
|Chipset:
|AMD B350
|DDR4 memory speeds (MHz):
|1,866/2,133/2,400/2,667(OC)/2,933(OC)/3,200(OC)
|Memory channel:
|Dual
|DIMM slots:
|4
|Max memory amount (GB):
|64GB
|PCIe x16 slots:
|2
|PCIe x1 slots:
|2
|PCI slots:
|2
|SATA 3 connections:
|4
|M.2 slots:
|1
|Built-in LAN:
|1x gigabit
|Ports (Front):
|4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
4x USB 2.0 Type-A
1x Serial port
|Ports (Back):
|3x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C
2x USB 2.0
6x audio ports
1x DVI-D
1x VGA
1x HDMI
|Nvidia SLI compatible:
|No
|AMD CrossFire compatible:
|Yes
|Other goodies:
|Golden audio jacks
Intel Gaming LAN
PCIe Steel Armor graphics card protection
Gaming red heatsinks
MSI Audio Boost
Gamer-focused BIOS
Supports RGB Mystic Light
|Product page:
|Link
B350 Krait Gaming
|Form factor:
|ATX
|Chipset:
|AMD B350
|DDR4 memory speeds (MHz):
|1,866/2,133/2,400/2,667(OC)/2,933(OC)/3,200(OC)
|Memory channel:
|Dual
|DIMM slots:
|4
|Max memory amount (GB):
|64GB
|PCIe x16 slots:
|2
|PCIe x1 slots:
|3
|SATA 3 connections:
|4
|M.2 slots:
|1
|Built-in LAN:
|1x gigabit
|Ports (Front):
|4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
4x USB 2.0 Type-A
1x Serial port
|Ports (Back):
|1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A
1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C
4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
2x USB 2.0
6x audio ports
1x DVI-D
1x HDMI
|Nvidia SLI compatible:
|No
|AMD CrossFire compatible:
|Yes
|Other goodies:
|Black and white gaming I/O cover and heatsinks
Golden audio jacks
Intel Gaming LAN
PCIe Steel Armor graphics card protection
Gaming red heatsinks
MSI Audio Boost
Gamer-focused BIOS
Supports RGB Mystic Light
|Product page:
|Link
That’s everything in a nutshell. Unfortunately, we have no idea when the five motherboards will hit the market, or for how much. However, MSI currently offers a large number of other motherboards based on AMD’s new AM4 processor socket that customers can buy through Newegg right here. These include the X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium ($300), the X370 SLI Plus ($150), the X370 Gaming Pro Carbon ($180), and many, many more.