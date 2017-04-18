Digital Trends
Home > Computing > MSI outs five more gaming motherboards based on…

MSI outs five more gaming motherboards based on AMD’s new AM4 processor socket

By
msi motherboards amd am ryzen athlon x gaming pro carbon ac
Why it matters to you

Customers wanting to build a new desktop based on AMD's new lineup of Ryzen processors now have five options for laying the foundation.

Just recently, MSI listed a batch of new motherboards based on AMD’s just-launched AM4 processor socket (seat). There are five in all, packing support for DDR4 memory clocked at 3,200MHz, USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gbps) connectivity, Military Class 4 components, premium audio, and loads more. All five are compatible with the new Ryzen processors, seventh-generation A-Series APUs, and seventh-gen Athlon chips.

Here are the hardware highlights of each motherboard:

X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

Form factor: ATX
Chipset: AMD X370
DDR4 memory speeds (MHz): 1,866/2,133/2,667(OC)/2,933(OC)/3,200(OC)
Memory channel: Dual
DIMM slots: 4
Max memory amount (GB): 64GB
PCIe x16 slots: 3
PCIe x1 slots: 3
SATA 3 connections: 6
M.2 slots: 2
Built-in LAN: 1x gigabit
Ports (Front): 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
4x USB 2.0 Type-A
Ports (Back): 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C
1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A
4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
2x USB 2.0 Type-A
5x jacks + optical S/PDIF
1x DVI-D
1x HDMI
Nvidia SLI compatible: Yes
AMD CrossFire compatible: Yes
Other goodies: Included Intel Wireless AC adapter
Mystic Light RGB I/O cover and heatsink
Golden audio jacks
Intel Gaming LAN
PCIe Steel Armor graphics card protection
Gaming heatsinks
MSI Audio Boost
Gamer-focused BIOS
Product page: Link

 X370 Gaming Plus

Form factor: ATX
Chipset: AMD X370
DDR4 memory speeds (MHz): 1,866/2,133/2,400/2,667(OC)/2,933(OC)/3,200(OC)
Memory channel: Dual
DIMM slots: 4
Max memory amount (GB): 64GB
PCIe x16 slots: 3
PCIe x1 slots: 3
SATA 3 connections: 6
M.2 slots: 1
Built-in LAN: 1x gigabit
Ports (Front): 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
4x USB 2.0 Type-A
1x Serial port
Ports (Back): 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C
1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A
4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
2x USB 2.0 Type-A
6x audio ports
1x DVI-D
1x HDMI
Nvidia SLI compatible: Yes
AMD CrossFire compatible: Yes
Other goodies: Golden audio jacks
Intel Gaming LAN
PCIe Steel Armor graphics card protection
Gaming heatsinks
MSI Audio Boost
Gamer-focused BIOS
Supports RGB Mystic Light
Product page: Link

B350 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

Form factor: ATX
Chipset: AMD B350
DDR4 memory speeds (MHz): 1,866/2,133/2,667(OC)/2,933(OC)/3,200(OC)
Memory channel: Dual
DIMM slots: 4
Max memory amount (GB): 64GB
PCIe x16 slots: 2
PCIe x1 slots: 3
SATA 3 connections: 4
M.2 slots: 2
Built-in LAN: 1x gigabit
Ports (Front): 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
4x USB 2.0 Type-A
Ports (Back): 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C
1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A
4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
2x USB 2.0 Type-A
5x jacks + optical S/PDIF
1x DVI-D
1x HDMI
Nvidia SLI compatible: No
AMD CrossFire compatible: Yes
Other goodies: Mystic Light RGB I/O cover
Golden audio jacks
Intel Gaming LAN
PCIe Steel Armor graphics card protection
Gaming heatsinks
MSI Audio Boost
Gamer-focused BIOS
Product page: Link

B350 Gaming Plus

Form factor: ATX
Chipset: AMD B350
DDR4 memory speeds (MHz): 1,866/2,133/2,400/2,667(OC)/2,933(OC)/3,200(OC)
Memory channel: Dual
DIMM slots: 4
Max memory amount (GB): 64GB
PCIe x16 slots: 2
PCIe x1 slots: 2
PCI slots: 2
SATA 3 connections: 4
M.2 slots: 1
Built-in LAN: 1x gigabit
Ports (Front): 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
4x USB 2.0 Type-A
1x Serial port
Ports (Back): 3x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C
2x USB 2.0
6x audio ports
1x DVI-D
1x VGA
1x HDMI
Nvidia SLI compatible: No
AMD CrossFire compatible: Yes
Other goodies: Golden audio jacks
Intel Gaming LAN
PCIe Steel Armor graphics card protection
Gaming red heatsinks
MSI Audio Boost
Gamer-focused BIOS
Supports RGB Mystic Light
Product page: Link

B350 Krait Gaming

Form factor: ATX
Chipset: AMD B350
DDR4 memory speeds (MHz): 1,866/2,133/2,400/2,667(OC)/2,933(OC)/3,200(OC)
Memory channel: Dual
DIMM slots: 4
Max memory amount (GB): 64GB
PCIe x16 slots: 2
PCIe x1 slots: 3
SATA 3 connections: 4
M.2 slots: 1
Built-in LAN: 1x gigabit
Ports (Front): 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
4x USB 2.0 Type-A
1x Serial port
Ports (Back): 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A
1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C
4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
2x USB 2.0
6x audio ports
1x DVI-D
1x HDMI
Nvidia SLI compatible: No
AMD CrossFire compatible: Yes
Other goodies: Black and white gaming I/O cover and heatsinks
Golden audio jacks
Intel Gaming LAN
PCIe Steel Armor graphics card protection
Gaming red heatsinks
MSI Audio Boost
Gamer-focused BIOS
Supports RGB Mystic Light
Product page: Link

That’s everything in a nutshell. Unfortunately, we have no idea when the five motherboards will hit the market, or for how much. However, MSI currently offers a large number of other motherboards based on AMD’s new AM4 processor socket that customers can buy through Newegg right here. These include the X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium ($300), the X370 SLI Plus ($150), the X370 Gaming Pro Carbon ($180), and many, many more.